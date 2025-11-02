IEEE Body connected to cloud/IOE ~ 10 years ago

https://www.wsj.com/tech/brain-implant-musk-als-tbi-neuralink-f733998f
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
Human Body Communication (HBC) uses the human body as a medium for transmitting signals between devices, offering benefits like increased energy efficiency and enhanced security compared to traditional radio-based communication like Bluetooth. It’s gaining traction as a technology for connecting devices on and around the body within the Internet of Bodies (IoB)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417
Proof of work (PoW) is a cryptographic consensus mechanism used in blockchain networks like Bitcoin to verify transactions and add new blocks.
https://techstartups.com/2021/04/02/microsoft-files-new-patent-let-mine-bitcoin-using-brain-activity/
.
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://rumble.com/v6tdzj9-the-mao-revolution-and-how-it-is-being-done-in-the-united-states.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/02/07/rwa-tokenization-is-going-to-trillions-much-faster-than-you-think
https://milcom2024.ieee-milcom.org/program/classified-program
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
https://toresays.com/2025/05/15/opinion-bend-time-with-love-or-be-bent-by-it-america250/
https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1058
https://www.youtube.com/@MEMSindustryGroup/videos?app=desktop
https://spectrum.ieee.org/collections/mems-at-40/#:~:text=The%20invention%20of%20the%20first,efficiently%20generate%20high%2Dfrequency%20vibrations
.
https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/mto
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsystems_Technology_Office
https://cbc.ict.usc.edu/
https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.nano.gov/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324971678_Trillion_sensors_and_MEMS
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0065245819300476
https://arpa-e.energy.gov/programs-and-initiatives/view-all-programs/nodes
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
Bioelectromagnetics is a field of study that examines the interactions between electromagnetic fields and living organisms
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
magnetic human body communication
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/cd/54/68856ccb390a3e/US6754472.pdf
OpenAI’s Codex is totally CRACKED...