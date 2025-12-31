D Mind of Booma San

IEEE 802.15.6ma (D8 drafts) ~ WBAN update

Sabrina Wallace | Dec. 30th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Dec 31, 2025

IEEE 802.15.6ma (D8 drafts)
https://www.ieee802.org/15/pub/TG6ma-may2022.html

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11293362

.

.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-different-WBAN-communications-for-cows-The-green-ellipse-represents-on-body-wearable_fig1_337475040

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://www.fcc.gov/medical-device-radiocommunications-service-medradio

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network?s=09

medical body area network
https://www.mdpi.com/2673-8732/4/2/7

human activity recognition radar
https://spectrum.ieee.org/a-beam-steering-antenna-for-real-world-mobile-phones

remote patient monitoring
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Components-of-a-remote-patient-monitoring-system-that-is-based-on-an-IoT-Cloud_fig1_280924370

https://www.iso.org/healthcare/remote-patient-monitoring
Special thanks to Kristie on the X for highlighting this.

