D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ICE, 702 FISA expansion & where is the Hatch Act?

Sabrina Wallace
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Dec 30, 2025

https://rumble.com/v732i5m-tore-says-show-15-dec-25.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

2 hrs & 18 min in - for those who want a jump start

Mark
5:36

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 D Booma San · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture