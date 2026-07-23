Sabrina Wallace steps in from outside the stream to address a disagreement that ran through the Booma community the night before (recorded July 6th) -- Dorian saying he doesn't believe we are gods, and others pushing back with "if we are gods, how come we can't just control everything ourselves?" She doesn't pick a side. Her argument is that both camps are debating a fantasy while ignoring the anatomy sitting underneath it.



She frames the split as a study problem. Most people arguing this have never worked through theurgy, theosophy, eschatology, the actual arcane texts, or the etymology of the language they're quoting, so the whole thing collapses into good versus evil, black versus white -- especially coming out of deconstruction from American 501c3 Christianity. When scripture says you are made in my image and you will do greater things than me, she reads that as a statement about the range of human capacity, not a metaphysical claim to be won in an argument.



From there she makes her real case: the only reason anyone wants to be transhuman is that we have been cut off from our own nerves. The peripheral nervous system is what you feel your environment with, and once it's dampened, the only remaining route to godhood is a synthetic one. She ties that to the tree of knowledge as "the tree of graphene," to being under the skin since 1995 with consent waived retroactively, and to ISR -- intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance -- sitting between a person and their direct causal environment. Religion, she argues, is being targeted for eradication not because it's dangerous but because it's a control system they no longer need. She points to the IEEE and to biochemical and physiological stimuli and causality as where the conversation actually has to start, and insists on knowing where the research is now rather than where it was in the 1970s or in futurism articles and sci-fi scare tactics.



She closes on why the channel walks a fine line respecting differing views: perspective is the asset. The wider the kaleidoscope of viewpoints, the more mitigation and options for success -- while fear porn and religious posturing just feed a national narrative stack built to make people fight each other. She'd rather the community land on conflict resolution, or simply "we disagree, but that's okay," with a closing nod to ecology, the bio-tokenized economy and the mycelial networks she says are controlled too.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 The "are we gods" disagreement in the community

1:56 Cut off from our own nerves: why godhood is now synthetic

4:00 Where the research is now, and religion as a retired control system

5:51 Perspective over fear porn, conflict resolution, and Mark 5.36