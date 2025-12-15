D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

How to Biofield Practice w/ Solana

Dec 15, 2025

Do the group exercise with us and let us know you felt it!

Join us for the Biofield Workshops held Sundays at 7:00 PM-CT and Extended Biofield Workshops on Wednesday’s at 8:00 PM-CT

Reminders will be sent to the email you list on the Signup form.
https://forms.gle/H45eT9SSmYEkf97v7

Parodies with Clarity!! For fun and just education. “No Fear We Go”. Please see description.
https://rumble.com/v6ytbok-parodies-with-clarity-for-fun-and-just-education-no-fear-we-go.-please-see-.html

KISS | Keep It Simple Sabrina | How to Guide to Biofield Practice PDF link for download: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L2RknfiE_8Y2t4ERzq0FLPzksjGtdchA/view?usp=sharing

