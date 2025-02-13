How many times can [they] kill Donald J. Trump?

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼
Links:
Benjamin Fulford Trump death claim
***Donald J. Passed away in 1989 helicopter crash claim
Grok on Butler, PA Whistleblower
Trump wants ‘every bit of information’ from assassination attempt investigations | The National Desk
D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan
Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat
D Booma San Donation Options:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ
Share this post