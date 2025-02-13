Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
29
1

How many times can [they] kill Donald J. Trump?

DSNews Feb. 12th, 2025
D Booma San
Feb 13, 2025
29
1
Share
Transcript

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Links:

Benjamin Fulford Trump death claim

Kim Goguen Trump death claim

***Donald J. Passed away in 1989 helicopter crash claim

Grok on Butler, PA Whistleblower

Trump wants ‘every bit of information’ from assassination attempt investigations | The National Desk

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
D Booma San
Recent Episodes
Psinergy tech metric pdf feb 2025
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 8
  D Booma San
Epstein thinkin~
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 7
  D Booma San
Another Q Blunder to Discuss
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 6
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 5
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 4
  D Booma San