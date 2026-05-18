hanta net, pathogen surveillance w/ the cdc in 2023

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace:
https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
Links:
CDCgov Hantanet | Github: https://github.com/CDCgov/HantaNet
Github Hantanet nodes: https://cdcgov.github.io/HantaNet/
HantaNet: A New MicrobeTrace Application for Hantavirus Classification, Genomic Surveillance, Epidemiology and Outbreak Investigations | ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/375278997_HantaNet_A_New_MicrobeTrace_Application_for_Hantavirus_Classification_Genomic_Surveillance_Epidemiology_and_Outbreak_Investigations
National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System (NBS): https://www.cdc.gov/nbs/php/index.html
An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/
Remote Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients Using Multisensor Body Area Network Innovative System | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9499756/
Medical Body Area Network | Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network
Silicon Valley Wants to Put a Chip in Your Brain
A battle is looming not just over privacy, but the future of the human species. | Politico: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2026/05/15/silicon-valley-ai-transhumanism-brain-data-00900799?nid=0000018f-3124-de07-a98f-3be4d1400000&nname=politico-toplines&nrid=3eb7387d-39c5-4e59-986a-5c5068e7ed16