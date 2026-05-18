D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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hanta net, pathogen surveillance w/ the cdc in 2023

Sabrina Wallace | May 17th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
May 18, 2026

Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace:

https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Links:

CDCgov Hantanet | Github: https://github.com/CDCgov/HantaNet

Github Hantanet nodes: https://cdcgov.github.io/HantaNet/

HantaNet: A New MicrobeTrace Application for Hantavirus Classification, Genomic Surveillance, Epidemiology and Outbreak Investigations | ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/375278997_HantaNet_A_New_MicrobeTrace_Application_for_Hantavirus_Classification_Genomic_Surveillance_Epidemiology_and_Outbreak_Investigations

National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System (NBS): https://www.cdc.gov/nbs/php/index.html

An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

Remote Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients Using Multisensor Body Area Network Innovative System | NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9499756/

Medical Body Area Network | Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network

Silicon Valley Wants to Put a Chip in Your Brain
A battle is looming not just over privacy, but the future of the human species. | Politico: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2026/05/15/silicon-valley-ai-transhumanism-brain-data-00900799?nid=0000018f-3124-de07-a98f-3be4d1400000&nname=politico-toplines&nrid=3eb7387d-39c5-4e59-986a-5c5068e7ed16

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