D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Got Questions? What is the New Apostolic Reformation?

Is NAR in the Truther Movement? (Originally released Dec. 2024)
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jan 02, 2026

What is the New Apostolic Reformation? | Got Questions: https://www.gotquestions.org/New-Apostolic-Reformation.html

What is the Charismatic Movement? | Got Questions: https://www.gotquestions.org/Charismatic-movement.html

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 D Booma San · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture