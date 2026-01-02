Got Questions? What is the New Apostolic Reformation?

What is the New Apostolic Reformation? | Got Questions: https://www.gotquestions.org/New-Apostolic-Reformation.html
What is the Charismatic Movement? | Got Questions: https://www.gotquestions.org/Charismatic-movement.html
Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼