General Knowledge with The God Loving Anarchist - JK (Janusz)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1012General Knowledge with The God Loving Anarchist - JK (Janusz)hosted by Dorian | Apr 28th, 2026D Booma SanApr 28, 20261012ShareTranscriptTo Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSanJK’s Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:eDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent Episodescognitive neurology and cognitive warfare13 hrs ago • D Booma San5g deployment vs gimme money13 hrs ago • D Booma Sanabout the blue avian pplApr 28 • D Booma SanPsinergist tea red phone addendumApr 27 • D Booma Sanpsinergist thinkin tea mondayApr 27 • D Booma Sanlookout for that h.o.w.Apr 27 • D Booma SanFirewall Chat | thank you sabrina for being angryApr 27 • D Booma San