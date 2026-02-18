* Psinergy tech metric pdf feb 2025: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Psintergypdf02-2025:9

Lyrics

intro

Hear the ancient hum, the biofield’s call

A sacred pulse, awakening us all

verse

Photon waves ignite, from our DNA’s core

Electrical currents, we’re asking for more

Homeostasis flowing, a truth understood

Our human vessel, for the highest good

chorus

Heart fire up, Free Range Humans rise!

Biofield pulsing, beneath open skies

Healing rhythm, a vibrant, sacred art

We are whole, from the very start!

bridge

Eighty percent immune, forty to sixty endocrine’s grace

Ground yourself deeply, find your anchored space

Balance and healing, a power we reclaim

Free Range Humans, whispering your name!

outro

Free Range Humans, for the win!

Heart fire up, let the healing begin!