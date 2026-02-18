* Psinergy tech metric pdf feb 2025: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Psintergypdf02-2025:9
---
Lyrics
intro
Hear the ancient hum, the biofield’s call
A sacred pulse, awakening us all
verse
Photon waves ignite, from our DNA’s core
Electrical currents, we’re asking for more
Homeostasis flowing, a truth understood
Our human vessel, for the highest good
chorus
Heart fire up, Free Range Humans rise!
Biofield pulsing, beneath open skies
Healing rhythm, a vibrant, sacred art
We are whole, from the very start!
bridge
Eighty percent immune, forty to sixty endocrine’s grace
Ground yourself deeply, find your anchored space
Balance and healing, a power we reclaim
Free Range Humans, whispering your name!
outro
Free Range Humans, for the win!
Heart fire up, let the healing begin!