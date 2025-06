Laptop/Computer Options

AdBlocker Ultimate for β€œChrome browser”: (Click picture to go to site)

I use this for my chrome browser and no Ads! πŸ‘†πŸ»

AdBlocker Ultimate for β€œFirefox browser”: (Click picture to go to site)

Another option for Ad-free viewing on Rumble is downloading the β€œBrave Browser” for your Mac or Windows laptop/computer. (Click picture to go to site)

Mobile Devices

Download apps like β€œBrave” or β€œFirefox” from your app store that block Ads on mobile. I use the iPhone so everyone’s app store may be different, but these are a couple examples of the apps you’ll be looking for πŸ‘‡πŸ»

Note: You’d then use these apps to view Rumble videos and NOT the Rumble app itself. If you find yourself on Rumble or in the Rumble app on mobile and Ads pop up like shown here πŸ‘‡πŸ»

then you do the following: Click β€œShare”

then Click β€œCopy”

then depending on your options, you can open in the Ad-Free app you’ve downloaded, or you can manually open that app and β€œPaste” the link in the url πŸ‘‡πŸ»

then Click β€œgo” and Boom!

Now you’re watching in the Ad-Free app and NO ADS! πŸŽ‰

Apple TV, Roku, etc. Options

These are trickier and it depends on what you are using to view Rumble Videos on the TV. Some people have Smart TVs and the app is already built in. However, if you have a smartphone or tablet, you can follow the same steps for Mobile Devices and then look for the option to β€œMirror” or β€œCast” what you are viewing on your mobile device to the tv.

Here is the example of me β€œMirroring” my iPhone to my Apple TV:

Now everything I do on my mobile device shows up on my TV! So you’d just open the Ad-Free app on your mobile device and Boom! You’re all set to watch your videos without any Ads. πŸŽ‰

I do hope this helps more of you get around the pesky Rumble Ads. I was amazed this also worked for all the other sites and platforms as well. YouTube Ads are done! Praise God and thank you all for being here. πŸ™πŸ»

D Booma San πŸ₯·πŸΌ