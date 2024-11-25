Laptop/Computer Options

AdBlocker Ultimate for “Chrome browser”: (Click picture to go to site)

I use this for my chrome browser and no Ads! 👆🏻

AdBlocker Ultimate for “Firefox browser”: (Click picture to go to site)

Another option for Ad-free viewing on Rumble is downloading the “Brave Browser” for your Mac or Windows laptop/computer. (Click picture to go to site)

Mobile Devices

Download apps like “Brave” or “Firefox” from your app store that block Ads on mobile. I use the iPhone so everyone’s app store may be different, but these are a couple examples of the apps you’ll be looking for 👇🏻

Note: You’d then use these apps to view Rumble videos and NOT the Rumble app itself. If you find yourself on Rumble or in the Rumble app on mobile and Ads pop up like shown here 👇🏻

then you do the following: Click “Share”

then Click “Copy”

then depending on your options, you can open in the Ad-Free app you’ve downloaded, or you can manually open that app and “Paste” the link in the url 👇🏻

then Click “go” and Boom!

Now you’re watching in the Ad-Free app and NO ADS! 🎉

Apple TV, Roku, etc. Options

These are trickier and it depends on what you are using to view Rumble Videos on the TV. Some people have Smart TVs and the app is already built in. However, if you have a smartphone or tablet, you can follow the same steps for Mobile Devices and then look for the option to “Mirror” or “Cast” what you are viewing on your mobile device to the tv.

Here is the example of me “Mirroring” my iPhone to my Apple TV:

Now everything I do on my mobile device shows up on my TV! So you’d just open the Ad-Free app on your mobile device and Boom! You’re all set to watch your videos without any Ads. 🎉

I do hope this helps more of you get around the pesky Rumble Ads. I was amazed this also worked for all the other sites and platforms as well. YouTube Ads are done! Praise God and thank you all for being here. 🙏🏻

D Booma San 🥷🏼