A candid car-ride conversation between Sabrina Wallace and her husband, Firewall, recorded on the drive to their upcoming North Carolina class.



Sabrina argues that the plasma physics and biophysics governing the human body have been missing from science classrooms for roughly a century, despite what she says is seven decades of documented research and development on that same anatomy — and contrasts that gap with artificial intelligence development moving "100 miles an hour" while most people lack the anatomical framework to keep up, reaching for a Blade Runner comparison to describe the comprehension gap.



She fires off a rapid list of reference points she says tie together: Antarctica ice-core research linked to University of Wisconsin Medicine, an ICE neutrino array project, 1950s-70s era ENIAC/phased-array radar systems like Pave Paws, and electronic health record interoperability built around "digital twins" — arguing the infrastructure for what gets called "disclosure" already exists and is already running.



She closes the theory with a prediction: any future Mars mission will be paired with a story about uploading the human brain "to the cloud" and reinstalling it on return, used to explain away any physical or mental effects of testing — and that a real MK Ultra disclosure won't happen because, in her framing, "we're already here."



The conversation ends on practical class logistics: a note for anyone traveling from out of country or more than two hours away to the North Carolina class to flag it in advance, plus a look ahead to the outdoor land-healing session — crystal symmetry, stone testing, and biomagnetism exercises — capacity permitting.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Plasma physics, missing anatomy, and AI at 100 mph

6:55 Brain damage question and the Antarctica buzzword sprint

9:46 Mars brain-upload theory and the missing MK Ultra disclosure

11:31 North Carolina class logistics and outdoor biomagnetism plans