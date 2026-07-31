Sabrina and Firewall open on the MK Ultra hearing, which Sabrina calls total garbage — a subpoenaed hearing where the National Institute of Health's representative used the floor to complain about the Trump administration pulling NIH funding instead of answering to the subject at hand. Her objection is that the NIH is the same body sitting on the COVID W-BAN: a wireless body area network for track and trace that she says she has been pointing at for four years, documented in a 2021 college textbook, updated in 2022, reviewed again in 2023 and updated in 2024.



From there she lays out the chain she argues nobody will name out loud — the cyber physical backbone announced in 2017, bioelectronic medicine, the mRNA platform sitting on 26 years of nano.gov work, and the COVID-19 injection as a biological-to-cyber interface feeding remote patient monitoring and precision AI healthcare. Her read on why Fauci got to plead the fifth: manufactured consent, because nobody told the truth about the body area networks. She expects the reveal to arrive as good news instead — that the COVID W-BAN saved your life, that the digital twin will hand you regenerative medicine upgrades.



Firewall asks whether they will ever admit to the electronic integrated disease surveillance with the CDC. Not until they absolutely have to, Sabrina says, and the pair walk through what that forced admission looks like: a big event and a body count, then "this is how we saved everybody" — the soldier found at a forty-mile radius, under-the-skin surveillance sold against flock cameras, voter ID running on the same system, and Purdue University turning the human body into a wire six years ago.



The hardest turn is Sabrina's argument that the people calling this a depopulation program have it backwards. Her framing: this was never about killing anyone. It is a genetics, eugenics and omics data set for precision AI healthcare and cognitive cities, and every vector matches — the deployment, the money, the jobs, the career paths, the universities, the professional conferences, the required upgrades, critical infrastructure and national security. She points at the Deagle report predictions that never landed, at Pfizer executives sent out to say "mark of the beast" instead of medical body area network, and at Substacks with magical microscopes — all of it, in her view, to keep people scared and confused while their own adult children go to college for the thing and pay a mortgage with it.



They close where the last chat closed: hands together, a moment to pray the Wi-Fi away.



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Chapters:

0:00 Pleading the fifth

0:56 An MK Ultra hearing about NIH's budget

2:01 The COVID W-BAN nobody will name

5:17 Manufactured consent and precision AI healthcare

7:42 Not a kill-off — a data set