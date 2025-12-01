D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Featuring the SixSeven Podcast | 6’7 LIVE

Thoughts on the Transition feat. Sabrina Wallace
D Booma San
Dec 01, 2025

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

---

SixSeven Podcast Source Link | 6’7 LIVE – Thoughts on the Transition feat. Sabrina Wallace (Source Link @ 43 min mark where DBS left off):



Sabrina Wallace Sources & Links:



Juxtaposition1 on Substack | Sabrina Wallace on military terms: GIG, Net-Centric, Wireless Sensors IoE, Techno-enslavement Systems | Human Activity Recognition Radar (HARR) Trace, Track & Target civilians: https://open.substack.com/pub/juxtaposition1/p/sabrina-wallace-on-military-terms?r=1hheaj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

