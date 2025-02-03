Share this postD Mind of Booma SanFake Q vs. Real Q on 4ChanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFake Q vs. Real Q on 4ChanNov 2017 - Jan 2018 | 16-30 CommsD Booma SanFeb 03, 20254Share this postD Mind of Booma SanFake Q vs. Real Q on 4ChanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share4Share this postD Mind of Booma SanFake Q vs. Real Q on 4ChanCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePreviousNext
Yeah...I don't get Jared Kushner's place in the Trump family. The guy's a snake...just like his dad so why did Trump trust him to head up the Middle East project, when he's a Zionist? Is Trump, also, a Zionists? It certainly looks as if he is, now that he's saying he wants the Palestinians relocated off of their OWN LANDS so Israel (himself, too) can build hotels along the Gaza beaches.
I'm absolutely stunned that Trump could suggest such a thing. This, to me, proves Trump is just another Zionist puppet. No good is going to come of this abhorrent treatment of the Palestinians. I'm absolutely livid, over this issue.
All this talk that Trump has the Rothschild's running...is pure BS. I'm thoroughly disgusted with what he's doing in the ME.