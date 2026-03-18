Hosted by Dawn on FB: https://www.facebook.com/dawn.christine.50422
Shane Repasky on FB: https://www.facebook.com/s.d.repasky
Sabrina Wallace: Psinergy | Sabrina Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
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Facebook chattin w/ Sabrina Wallace & Shane Repasky
hosted by Dawn | March 17th, 2026
Mar 18, 2026
Hosted by Dawn on FB: https://www.facebook.com/dawn.christine.50422
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
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