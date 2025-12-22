Exposing The Zeolie & Zeolite Mafia

* History of IZC PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/403493718/History-of-IZC-pdf#content=query:Bayer,pageNum:31,indexOnPage:0,bestMatch:false
* Optically Unobtrusive Zeolite-Based Dry Electrodes for Wearable ECG Monitoring: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9761857
* Anti-Reflective Zeolite Coating for Implantable Bioelectronic Devices:
https://www.mdpi.com/2306-5354/9/8/404
Zac’s Links:
Telegram: https://t.me/powerofthepulse
Substack:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PowerofthePulse
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hg5M8o40yJF0
---
To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan