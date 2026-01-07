D Mind of Booma San

Expose Kim Goguen Watch Party!

Orig. Released: Dec. 28th, 2024
D Booma San
Jan 07, 2026

To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

---

Further links to exposing this Kim the Grifter Goguen:

The Team Bubba Podcast on YT: https://www.youtube.com/@theteambubbapodcast1967

Source video for Watch Party: The reveal report on YT | TRUMP WINS – what’s next with Kimberly Goguen:



Breaking Free from Kim Goguen’s Cult of Lies – Jason’s Testimony | StarBlastTruthers: https://rumble.com/v484nm6-breaking-free-from-kim-goguens-cult-of-lies-jasons-testimony.html

Kim Goguen Exposed | Waking Up the World: https://rumble.com/v4brxgc-kim-goguen-exposed.html

