Expose Kim Goguen Watch Party!

To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan



---



Further links to exposing this Kim the Grifter Goguen:



The Team Bubba Podcast on YT: https://www.youtube.com/@theteambubbapodcast1967



Source video for Watch Party: The reveal report on YT | TRUMP WINS – what’s next with Kimberly Goguen:





Breaking Free from Kim Goguen’s Cult of Lies – Jason’s Testimony | StarBlastTruthers: https://rumble.com/v484nm6-breaking-free-from-kim-goguens-cult-of-lies-jasons-testimony.html



Kim Goguen Exposed | Waking Up the World: https://rumble.com/v4brxgc-kim-goguen-exposed.html