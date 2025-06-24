D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

Dustin Nemos & D Booma San discussing Q/QAnon and Controlled Op!

LIVE June 23rd, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 24, 2025
**WHO IS FAKE NEWS? – Be Careful Who You Trust – Known Clickbait, Shills, NeverSayJews & Gatekeepers (Updated) by Dustin Nemos: https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/who-is-fake-maga/

Dustin Nemos Main Website: https://www.dustinnemos.com/

Dustin Nemos on X: https://x.com/DustinNemos2

---

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission

