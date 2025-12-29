D Mind of Booma San

Drama D33ts ~ December 23, 2025

Sabrina Wallace
D Booma San
Dec 29, 2025

If you saw HillbillyHeart's chat yesterday this will make sense to you. I held back most of my thinking videos or deleted them to try NOT to have to respond anywhere and while I prefer silence; this particular component re biosignals is dangerous and I have no idea why people are desperately driving backwards to lawfare they don't have whilst ignoring electrophysiology.

Heart coherence first. Biosignal aquisition first in order of operation for modeling on the cyberphysical. We don't have another 3 years to tolerate toddler behavior. We can all read and use our grammar skills.

Do NOT watch if you are anti-drama. It's mostly informative to those who have been working to stay out of this directed tumble effect.

Blessings to all,
Mark
amen

Hillbilly Heart is live! crochet and chat:

