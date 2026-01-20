Disclosurehub is mad at Zac and D Booma San.

*Zeolite Zealot with 100k followers is mad at me: Using Confusion to Convince

Using Confusion & Chaos to Convince you that Aluminum is healthy. | Substack Article:

Exposing The Zeolie & Zeolite Mafia w/ Zac from Power of the Pulse & D Booma San LIVE 12/21/2025:

Who funded Zeolite? Zeolite & The Incestuous Industry that Owns Everything.

Shoutout to Big Pharma for helping everyone detox :) | Zac’s Substack:

Zac’s Links:

Telegram: https://t.me/powerofthepulse

Substack:



Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PowerofthePulse

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hg5M8o40yJF0

* History of IZC PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/403493718/History-of-IZC-pdf#content=query:Bayer,pageNum:31,indexOnPage:0,bestMatch:false

---

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan