Disclosurehub is mad at Zac and D Booma San.

Slaying Zeolite Zealots Round 2!
D Booma San and Zac from Power of the Pulse
Jan 20, 2026

*Zeolite Zealot with 100k followers is mad at me: Using Confusion to Convince
Using Confusion & Chaos to Convince you that Aluminum is healthy. | Substack Article:

Zac’s Substack
Zeolite Zealot with 100k followers is mad at me: Using Confusion to Convince
All of us have heard of aluminum…
3 hours ago · 3 likes · Zac from Power of the Pulse

Exposing The Zeolie & Zeolite Mafia w/ Zac from Power of the Pulse & D Booma San LIVE 12/21/2025:

Who funded Zeolite? Zeolite & The Incestuous Industry that Owns Everything.
Shoutout to Big Pharma for helping everyone detox :) | Zac’s Substack:

Zac’s Substack
Who funded Zeolite? Zeolite & The Incestuous Industry that Owns Everything.
Audio version…
10 days ago · 35 likes · 11 comments

Zac’s Links:

Telegram: https://t.me/powerofthepulse
Substack:

Zac’s Substack
Bringing Clarity to Conspiracies https://powerofthepulse.com/
By Zac from Power of the Pulse


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/PowerofthePulse
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hg5M8o40yJF0

* History of IZC PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/403493718/History-of-IZC-pdf#content=query:Bayer,pageNum:31,indexOnPage:0,bestMatch:false

---

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

