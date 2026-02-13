Directions for Debunking Sabrina Wallace

dishub this is not purely for you, but I hope this helps given the breadth of projects you are toggling (i empathize).

This is for /all/ of you who feel the need to chastize or cuss out your own audiences when they bring up my name. They don’t want you to talk about ME - they want you to talk about that pdf - pick one. Verify, validate - find opposing view professionals, 4 back up sources - then get busy in your own creative ways.

If you’re using ai, there are ppl on the X who used ai to figure out some of my posts long ago and I’m pretty sure they would be happy to share their posts with you.

You do NOT need to mention my name at all. This information is huge and there is a ton more to get to thus the flurry of tabs covering my screen. All I ask is that you pay it forward by encouraging people to STOP cyber bullying me. It has been literally calling me crazy non stop or worse and it’s vile.

I am a fun person; and my community only knows that bc I ran behind my tiny paywall to be with humans who were not constantly screaming in my face.

I firmly believe everyone can learn where their missing anatomy went. However; the people complaining about being ‘condescended to’ need to recognize I am NOT speaking to YOU /unless/ ~

you are workin a job

you are in college preppin for that job

= you have family workin these jobs

you studied to build infrastructure for these jobs

you read coding and billing fo rthese jobs

law enforcement/military/specops/mafia/cartel

lawyers, judges, psych,

nurses, doctors, emt and firefighters

manufacturers of hardware/software/app/saas

telecommunications technicians from field to architect

all ham radio, radio frequency and electrical engineers

all biomedical, synthetic biology igem biobrick folks

augmented reality, vehicle to everything self driving electronic corridor jobs

Every single grouping there is going from high school thru to their career since 2008 with full knowledge on the biomedical engineering, synthetic biology side, 2011 forward everywhere else and then some.

If YOU are of that list BUT were shut out from certain systems OR upgrades ; you are an anamole.

People are lying to cover up the research and development of these industries over the last 70 years. I understand that which is why I will not denigrate my integrity by pretending /anybody/ is this stupid. You are being willfully ignorant of mean/median/mode.

These are the biggest industries in our economy with an academic pipeline actively back to 2008 (high school - college - conferences - career) and a legislative pipeline back to bare minimum 2000. You cannot have this many jobs, funding and development with everyone dumb as a post.

This is happening because people are lying to one another. I’m sorry it hurts. The truth is not hard; it’s ugly. The emperor has no biofield. I speak to a huge group of unknown people so if YOU do not willfully betray your species and are researching, surviving to thrive or brand new ~ I AM NOT TALKING TO YOU.

You’ll know when I’m just chatting with the folks because it’s like sittin on the porch. Worldwide the only country that makes this complaint is my own. Sociology anyone?

Please harness your heartfire and help folks learn with the wisdom YOU wield! Our community does it all the time and I love to be wrong!

Good Luck!



Mark 5:36

amen