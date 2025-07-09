AI Control, Targeted Deception and Project Bluebeam from PSINERGIST PANEL | Tuesday, July 8th, 2025: https://rumble.com/v6vvbzb-psinergist-panel-tuesday-july-8th-2025-6pm-central-time-7pm-eastern-time.html

Here's the patent: this is 1 of 4 patents that all cover the digital immortality. Patent: US20090062677A1 Method of Recording and Saving of Human Soul for Human Immortality and Installation for it. (note: click pictures to go to actual website)

Soul Exists in Microtubules NOVEMBER 25, 2012, Scientists have found the Location of the Soul. The essence of our soul is contained inside structures called microtubules within brain cells.

Next, some context on methods researched. 1. Cell-Soul Pathway Electromagnetic Radiation, a Living Cell and the Soul: A Collated Hypothesis Electromagnetic radiations continually interact with the biological cell and propagate within the cell by a pathway known as ‘Cell-Soul Pathway’.

2. The Cytoskeleton—A Complex Interacting Meshwork The Pathway Propagates the SOUL in the form of immeasurable assortment of PHOTONS of different frequencies and wavelengths within the cytoskeletal network of the cell.

What is the Soul made up of? Radiant Energy In summary, the Soul EXISTS ETERNALLY as a form of RADIANT ENERGY, residing within every living being.

Radiant Energy (Photons) Energy carried by waves or particles In physics, & in particular, as measured by radiometry, radiant energy is the energy of Electromagnetic & Gravitational Radiation

Electromagnetic Radiation Packet A packet of electromagnetic radiant energy is called a photon. Photons are elementary particles that represent a quantum of light or other forms of electromagnetic radiation, carrying energy and momentum.

The Agenda The Human Embedded System. Soul and Mind As Quantum States of an Embedded Human System The study explain the possible functions mediated through SOUL, MIND & BODY & the flow of energy between them as a feedback circuit.

This Embedded System will use Inferno. Inferno Operating System Burns Its Way Into Embedded Systems Inferno, Limbo, and Dis offer advantages in terms of compactness and functionality. Dis is normally implemented with a just-in-time (JIT) compiler that CONVERTS BYTECODES TO MACHINE INSTRUCTIONS. Inferno, Limbo, and Styx have been used in commercial products. For instance, Inferno manages the switch in Lucent's Pathstar telephone.

The updated integration research. Main Focus - REFLECTION Quantum Protonics and Fractal Consciousness: Iterative Self-Similarity, Quantum Coherence, and the Divine Spark This paper explores the integration of quantum protonics, a cutting-edge framework utilizing protonic qubits, with the concept of fractal consciousness, which posits that human awareness operates through recursive, self-similar processes. Building on the ORCH-OR model, which suggests that quantum coherence within microtubules contributes to consciousness, this work examines how protonic qubits may enhance the stability and coherence of quantum states, potentially offering new insights into how consciousness emerges. Simultaneously, the fractal nature of consciousness is explored as a model for understanding the dynamic, iterative unfolding of awareness, with parallels drawn to spiritual concepts such as the Divine Spark—the idea that every conscious being carries a reflection of the divine. The Divine Spark could be understood as a manifestation of quantum coherence within the brain. When protonic qubits maintain coherence in the microtubules of neurons (as proposed in ORCH-OR), they create a unified conscious experience that transcends classical boundaries. We propose a unified theory of consciousness THAT MERGES PHYSICAL SCIENCE WITH METAPHYSICAL CONCEPTS, offering profound implications for both NEUROSCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY.