D Mind of Booma San

"Soul Exists in Microtubules"

I don't buy that.

Dr. Klaus Volkamer proved that after you fall asleep your body loses about a pound of weight, which comes back as soon as you wake up.

That's more plausible to me.

"The Weight of the Soul and the Exploration of Subtlety | Dr. Klaus Volkamer in Conversation" - https://youtube.com/watch?v=vTKO4YCugZM

https://presearch.com/search?q=dr.+klaus+volkamer+weighing+soul

1 reply by D Booma San
