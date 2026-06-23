DECONSTRUCTING THE INVERTED SYSTEM ft. JK (Janusz) | Panel 2

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Panel 2 of Deconstructing the Inverted System — D Booma San, JK (Janusz), Crystal, Ame K, Dawn D and Heather go deep into the Book of Revelation: the Seven Churches, the 144,000, the mark of the beast, mRNA and the war on God's creation.



The panel opens with the Seven Churches of Revelation — what they represent historically, spiritually, and as a mirror of the body of Christ today. The Church of Laodicea's lukewarm warning maps directly onto the modern American church and prosperity gospel preachers like Kenneth Copeland. From there: Satan's use of abortion to steal children's souls before baptism, the fallen angels who chose their rebellion with no path to repentance, blasphemy of the Holy Spirit, and God's sovereign purpose in allowing suffering. D Booma San shares his testimony through addiction, overdose, and the moment he knew something was still out there fighting for him.



The second half of the stream hits Revelation 12 — the woman clothed with the sun, the dragon's pursuit, and the male child — followed by the rapture debate and JK's detailed breakdown of the 144,000 as God's army on earth. The numerology of 666 through Revelation 13 connects to DNA: double-helix at 72,000 enzymes, triple-strand at 144,000 — and mRNA vaccine patents, Klaus Schwab's admission that the vax changes your DNA, and Moderna's name literally encoding MOD RNA. Pharmakeia — the biblical word for witchcraft — is hiding in pharmaceutical naming in plain sight.



The final stretch covers William Tyndale burned at the stake by the Vatican for translating Scripture into English; Constantine's editorial hand on the Bible; geoengineering and artificial sunlight schemes designed to block vitamin D; and digital soul storage technology — what simulation theory looks like when your spirit leaves the body and free will persists past death.