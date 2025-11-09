Dean of Sound4Sound Exposes Kanye West, Candace Owens & Nick Fuentes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript23Dean of Sound4Sound Exposes Kanye West, Candace Owens & Nick FuentesSession 3 w/ D Booma San LIVE Saturday, Nov. 8th, 2025D Booma SanNov 09, 202523ShareTranscriptDean of Sound4Sound | Platforms & Links: https://linktr.ee/sound4soundTo Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSanDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent EpisodesBooma & Dean show!6 hrs ago • D Booma SanDebriefing ~ (November 7, 2025)Nov 8 • D Booma SanCoffee Shop Talk 38 LIVENov 6 • D Booma SanThe Naughty Ninja Podcast | TX Electronic Corridors & Digital ID | Ep. 3 Nov 5 • D Booma SanTx electronic corridorsNov 4 • D Booma SanTx digi idNov 4 • D Booma San🎙️ Digital Id’s in Texas solutions? Stop using AI! Nov 3 • D Booma San