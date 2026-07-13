D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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Dawn and Sabrina hope you learn something today

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D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jul 13, 2026

Towards a Secure Thermal-Energy Aware Routing Protocol in Wireless Body Area Network Based on Blockchain Technology: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

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