GRIFTERS & PSYOPS

DSNews | Truth Battles, Truther Battles & These Psyops Be Straight Outta Compton Pt 1: https://rumble.com/v4509or-dsnews-truth-battles-truther-battles-and-these-psyops-be-straight-outta-com.html

DSNews | Truth Battles, Truther Battles & These Psyops Be Straight Outta Compton Pt 2: https://rumble.com/v455mwn-dsnews-truth-battles-truther-battles-and-these-psyops-be-straight-outta-com.html

DSNews | Kim Goguen Exposed! Searching for Sanity in Tore Says & Checkin in on Lin Wood: https://rumble.com/v45e2y3-dsnews-kim-goguen-exposed-searching-for-sanity-in-tore-says-and-checkin-in-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Is it time for The Great Awakening to think logically and get Ninja Focused on Mike Gill?: https://rumble.com/v45lhmf-is-it-time-for-the-great-awakening-to-think-logically-and-get-ninja-focused.html

Ninja Focus ~ Michelle Moore, Nick Alvear, Michael Jaco, Trump, Shalom Girl, Elon Musk: https://rumble.com/v463d3w-ninja-focus-michelle-moore-nick-alvear-michael-jaco-trump-shalom-girl-elon-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Hopium, Psyops, Fairytales, Reality | What is Real? WARNING: Drug Use Depiction / Metaphor: https://rumble.com/v46ij22-ninja-focus-hopium-psyops-fairytales-reality-what-is-real.html

DSNews Jan 13, 2024 | Is A Great Awakening PsyOp Grift Train Resetting?: https://rumble.com/v46vip9-dsnews-jan-13-2024-is-a-great-awakening-psyop-grift-train-resetting.html

Child Trafficking Victim Remembers Charlie Ward from the Private Jets | M Seeker of Truth: https://rumble.com/v478gko-child-trafficking-victim-remembers-charlie-ward-from-the-private-jets-m-see.html

DSNews Jan 17th, 2024 | Dr. Shiva, M Seeker of Truth, Intel Lady, Simon Parkes & Juan O Savin: https://rumble.com/v47n7i0-dsnews-jan-17th-2024-dr.-shiva-m-seeker-of-truth-intel-lady-simon-parks-and.html

Ninja Focus ~ The Flynn Network, Ariel, Ivan Raiklin, Liz Crokin & Lara Logan: https://rumble.com/v47ui6o-ninja-focus-the-flynn-network-ariel-ivan-raiklin-liz-crokin-and-lara-logan.html

Sound of Freedom Exposed - The NCMEC, Polaris, Clinton Foundation & Flynn Network Connection: https://rumble.com/v47vvrq-sound-of-freedom-exposed-the-ncmec-polaris-clinton-foundation-and-flynn-net.html

DSNews Jan 25th, 2024 | The Liar Liar Pants on Fire Movement: https://rumble.com/v49a0r3-dsnews-jan-25th-2024-the-liar-liar-pants-on-fire-movement.html

For Exposing the Truthers, I Want to Take This Chance to Apologize... & Ariel Exposes Kari Lake!: https://rumble.com/v49z8yx-for-exposing-the-truthers-i-want-to-take-this-chance-to-apologize...-and-ar.html

DSNews | Russell the Pied Piper reBrand Grift Drifter, Jimmy Savile, Katy Perry & Lady Gaga: https://rumble.com/v4ay5hi-dsnews-russell-the-pied-piper-rebrand-grift-drifter-jimmy-savile-katy-perry.html

Ivan Raiklin and Alex Jones Coded Message | A "Better Option" in Place if Trump is Assassinated: https://rumble.com/v4b294q-ivan-raiklin-and-alex-jones-coded-message-a-better-option-in-place-if-trump.html

DSNews | Don't Be a Do Nothing B*tch. More Pay-triots Bite the Dust!: https://rumble.com/v4b6pc0-dsnews-dont-be-a-do-nothing-btch.-more-pay-triots-bite-the-dust.html

DSNews | Traitors vs PATRIOTS! Ariel Pissed. Mike Gill, "It's time to pick a side.": https://rumble.com/v4dnu3f-dsnews-traitors-vs-patriots-ariel-pissed.-mike-gill-its-time-to-pick-a-side.html

Dear Mike Gill, Here is fakegeneDecode on a Platter: https://rumble.com/v4bu950-dear-mike-gill-here-is-fakegenedecode-on-a-platter.html

The Follow Up: https://rumble.com/v4c0kur-the-follow-up.html

Ninja Focus ~ Trust Yourself. The Battle will only Intensify. With Clif High (Phil Godlewski, gene Decode, Charlie Ward, Kerry Cassidy, Juan O Savin, Corey Goode & SGAnon): https://rumble.com/v4egyg0-ninja-focus-trust-yourself.-the-battle-will-only-intensify.-with-clif-high.html

Exposing Cons & Cults Ep. 1 | D Booma San and CaseyQ: https://rumble.com/v4fcmlo-exposing-cons-and-cults-ep.-1-d-booma-san-and-caseyq.html

DSNews | The Techno Fascist Mafia Grows in the Truther/Patriot Movement & Alt. Right Media: https://rumble.com/v4fpaqb-dsnews-the-techno-fascist-mafia-grows-in-the-trutherpatriot-movement-and-al.html

Regulators ~ Mount Up! AWKward. Is the pendulum now beginning to swing to the false light right?: https://rumble.com/v4gugm9-regulators-mount-up-awkward.-is-the-pendulum-now-beginning-to-swing-to-the-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Prophets or Profits? An INTRO & Was Kim Clement a Prophet or Not? You Decide.: https://rumble.com/v4hj20l-ninja-focus-prophets-or-profits-an-intro-and-was-kim-clement-a-prophet-or-n.html

Ninja Focus ~ Prophets or Profits? Pt. 2 | His Glory, gene Decode, Amanda Grace, Julie Green: https://rumble.com/v4hwpfo-ninja-focus-prophets-or-profits-pt.-2-his-glory-gene-decode-amanda-grace-ju.html

DSNews | Wayne O’ Savin Manipulation. Narrative Gatekeepers Turn on Trump. TWC Alt. Media Takeover.: https://rumble.com/v4j2pr0-dsnews-wayne-o-savin-manipulation.-narrative-gatekeepers-turn-on-trump.-twc.html

DSNews | Welcome to Spring! The pruning of fake 'Truthers' continues. Nino, Wayne, D Johnson & Katt: https://rumble.com/v4jwirr-dsnews-welcome-to-spring-the-pruning-of-fake-truthers-continues.-nino-wayne.html

Who the Fook is that guy? Who the Fook am I? Who the Fook is Alex Jones?: https://rumble.com/v4kc4g6-who-the-fook-is-that-guy-who-the-fook-am-i-who-the-fook-is-alex-jones.html

Who the Fook is Alex Jones? Pt. 2 | The Khashoggi & Stratfor Connection: https://rumble.com/v4kwdlq-who-the-fook-is-alex-jones-pt.-2-the-khashoggi-and-stratfor-connection.html

DSNews | Anyone in the circle of Gen Michael Flynn is DANGEROUS… I’m not suicidal. Stellar_Fox: https://rumble.com/v4l4kpf-dsnews-anyone-in-the-circle-of-gen-michael-flynn-is-dangerous-im-not-suicid.html

DSNews | April's Fool Michael Flynn: https://rumble.com/v4n26u9-dsnews-aprils-fool-michael-flynn.html

DSNews | Mad Mady Jumped the Line. Who is Madyson Marquette? RECEIPTS 👇🏻: https://rumble.com/v4njhkf-dsnews-mad-mady-jumped-the-line.-who-is-madyson-marquette-receipts-.html

Exposing Cons & Cults Ep. 2 | The Table Turners Uncover Romana Didulo ~ Fake Queen of Canada (includes gene Decode): https://rumble.com/v4olpxe-exposing-cons-and-cults-ep.-2-the-table-turners-uncover-romana-didulo-fake-.html

How many lies need to be exposed? | gene Defraud | Links to more on little g in description 👇🏻 🥷🏼: https://rumble.com/v4p9czi-how-many-lies-need-to-be-exposed-gene-decode.html

Jason Shurka ~ Executive Producer of Sound of Freedom, and his Luciferian Background - New Age Connection: https://rumble.com/v4pu0gh-jason-shurka-executive-producer-of-sound-of-freedom-and-his-luciferian-back.html

Dr. Simone Gold | Koch Brothers | Steve Bannon | Flynn Network: https://rumble.com/v4qteke-dr.-simone-gold-koch-brothers-steve-bannon-flynn-network.html

Derek Johnson Exposed | Time to hear from the Veterans he has trashed. What’s Stolen Valor & the Three Volley Salute?: https://rumble.com/v4rjd45-derek-johnson-exposed-time-to-hear-from-the-veterans-he-has-trashed..html

Derek Johnson | The Walking Talking Grifting Contradiction 🤣: https://rumble.com/v4rxdgu-derek-johnson-the-walking-talking-grifting-contradiction-.html

D.L.'s The Unedited Truth dropping #TruthBombs on Scott McKay & Miki Klann: https://rumble.com/v4s9ewk-d.l.s-the-unedited-truth-dropping-truthbombs-on-scott-mckay-and-miki-klann.html

Who is Grey?: https://rumble.com/v4sodv2-who-is-grey.html

More than a Grift? Why do all roads lead to Flynn?: https://rumble.com/v4tkzni-more-than-a-grift-why-do-all-roads-lead-to-flynn.html

Table Turners | Time to Turn the Tables ~ Our Testimonies about Our Time with gene Decode: https://rumble.com/v4trf13-table-turners-time-to-turn-the-tables-our-testimonies-about-our-time-with-g.html

DSNews | The Truths about RealRawNews & Michael Baxter, GTMO aka Gitmo & Derek Johnson’s Gitmo Grift: https://rumble.com/v4u1015-dsnews-the-truths-about-realrawnews-and-michael-baxter-gtmo-aka-gitmo-and-d.html

But why does Derek Johnson always go to Mar-a-Lago? Is it possible the Q boards got infiltrated? DBS confronts some criticisms & questions and calls Mar-a-Lago: https://rumble.com/v4ukcoo-but-why-does-derek-johnson-always-go-to-mar-a-lago-is-it-possible-the-q-boa.html

DSNews | The Best of FCB Moe & Pascal Larry: https://rumble.com/v4vvr9c-dsnews-the-best-of-fcb-moe-and-pascal-larry.html

DSNews | Why are more not condemning Ivan Raiklin? Is Michael Flynn a Manchurian Candidate? Flynn is the Deep State: https://rumble.com/v4xe7rx-dsnews-why-are-more-not-condemning-ivan-raiklin.html

PAYtriot vs PAYtriot | Scott McKay dances with Mad Mady over Miki Klann: https://rumble.com/v50roow-paytriot-vs-paytriot-scott-mckay-dances-with-mad-mady-over-miki-klann.html

PAYtriot vs PAYtriot Part Deux | Scott McKay vs Mad Mady over Tactical Civics: https://rumble.com/v53wdey-paytriot-vs-paytriot-part-deux-scott-mckay-vs-mad-mady-over-tactical-civics.html

Just Some Pascal Nutjobby Nonsense 🤣 😉 | JFK ~ Thor ~ Q ~ Space Force ~ Somebody Help Him!: https://rumble.com/v51bdfq-just-some-pascal-nutjobby-nonsense-jfk-thor-q-space-force-somebody-help-him.html

DSNews | Take a little trip w/ PAYtriot Archive Channel, Shack2daFuture & #ExposePhilGodlewski: https://rumble.com/v55yd2a-dsnews-take-a-little-trip-w-paytriot-archive-channel-shack2dafuture-and-exp.html

Nick Vessio w/ John B Wells | Ann Vandersteel, J6, NAPALM, Flynn, Fentanyl, Cartels, Human Trafficking: https://rumble.com/v56fp9h-nick-vessio-w-john-b-wells-ann-vandersteel-j6.html

DSNews | Some People’s Dreams are Another’s Titanic Nightmare | Mike Gill, Michelle Moore, Qrash, Will Byrd, Shack2daFuture, Phildo, Matthew Tucciarone & Nick Alvear: https://rumble.com/v56r7gd-dsnews-some-peoples-dreams-are-anothers-titanic-nightmare-.html

DSNews | Straight up… You can’t touch this! Hammer Time! & Qrash brings da BOOM! Ok. Ok. And maybe a story or two. 🤓: https://rumble.com/v572npe-dsnews-straight-up-you-cant-touch-this-hammer-time.html

DSS | Qrash on X: The Neverending lies. We still had questions for @GoodLionTV but it just got worse. What’s going on?: https://rumble.com/v577q9n-dss-qrash-on-x-the-neverending-lies.-we-still-had-questions-for-goodliontv.html

DSNews | Did some try to profit off the foreknowledge of Trump’s Assassination plot? | Spiritual Discernment with Mark Taylor | Mike Gill ~ Pandora’s Box & Pandora Papers: https://rumble.com/v57hecl-dsnews-did-some-try-to-profit-off-the-foreknowledge-of-trumps-assassination.html

DSS | Let's end all the controversy. Donald Trump said, "Aiyma Christian." 🤣: https://rumble.com/v58tsvf-dss-lets-end-all-the-controversy.-donald-trump-said-aiyma-christian.-.html

DSNews | We See & Hear “Our” Reality. Another Beastly Antichrist Prediction. Could We Be Living in The Last Days?: https://rumble.com/v58yps1-dsnews-we-see-and-hear-our-reality.-another-beastly-antichrist-prediction..html

DSNews | Conmen everywhere. Social Engineering Campaign? Who can we trust in the Trump Assassination Attempt coverage? And what’s with Kamala’s Tampon Tim VP pick?: https://rumble.com/v5a2z4t-dsnews-conmen-everywhere.-social-engineering-campaign.html

DSS | Doing the next right thing. Apologies to Mr. SWAT Man Dude Guy. Thank you, simplyapatriot. 👏🏼 And the reasons this is important...: https://rumble.com/v5a4jxh-dss-doing-the-next-right-thing.-apologies-to-mr.-swat-man-dude-guy..html

DSNews | Pathological Liars in Alt. Media. Introducing The Ghost Substack. Verifiable Sources Necessary. Continuing to Expose the CIA, Stolen Valor and Network Gatekeepers in this movement.: https://rumble.com/v5amgu4-dsnews-pathological-liars-in-alt.-media.-introducing-the-ghost-substack..html

DSNews | Discernment Necessary ~ The Skill of Lying, The Art of Deceit: https://rumble.com/v5b8tld-dsnews-discernment-necessary-the-skill-of-lying-the-art-of-deceit.html

A gene Decode Q&A Table Turner Style! w/ Kasey, Jesse & D Booma San: https://rumble.com/v5cq935-a-gene-decode-q-and-a-table-turner-style-w-kasey-jesse-and-d-booma-san.html

DSNews | The Phil Godlewski aka Phildo Fraudlewski Ongoing Clown Show Continues…: https://rumble.com/v5doxz1-dsnews-the-phil-godlewski-aka-phildo-fraudlewski-ongoing-clown-show-continu.html

Digital Samurai Shorts | DSS | Ivan ‘Dobby’ Raiklin, “And so the Anons out there that are listening in, you are cowards!” (Translated by the Naughty Ninja): https://rumble.com/v5ep5df-digital-samurai-shorts-dss-ivan-dobby-raiklin.html

DSNews | General Stanley McChrystal & Lt. General Michael Flynn | Controlled Opposition Exposed by Nathan Reynolds & Grey Area Monarch | Know them by their FRUITS!: https://rumble.com/v5hci5n-dsnews-general-stanley-mcchrystal-and-lt.-general-michael-flynn-.html

Let's get Q'razy! Deep Thoughts or Stinkin' Thinkin'?: https://rumble.com/v5ibhrx-lets-get-qrazy-deep-thoughts-or-stinkin-thinkin.html

DSNews | Alt. Mockingbird Media | Alt. Fake News | Emma Katherine of the Imagination Podcast calls out Ariel on his BS!: https://rumble.com/v5igeot-dsnews-alt.-mockingbird-media-alt.-fake-news-emma-calls-out-ariel-on-his-bs.html

DSNews | Welcome to Your Circus World | Adult Swim on Kamala, SNL Dramala, Real Raw News loose ends & Melania supports Pro-what now?: https://rumble.com/v5iyftm-dsnews-welcome-to-your-circus-world-adult-swim-on-kamala-snl-dramala.html

DSNews | Hats off to Marty Watters, Scott McMahan and Amazing Polly | Vem Miller, Ivan Raiklin, Clay Clark & Michael Flynn: https://rumble.com/v5j7e39-dsnews-hats-off-to-marty-watters-scott-mcmahan-and-amazing-polly-.html

DSS | Dr. Evil Flynn's Network & Ivan "Mini Me" Raiklin CONFIRMED!: https://rumble.com/v5jh2r9-dss-dr.-evil-flynns-network-and-ivan-mini-me-raiklin-confirmed.html

Ninja Focus ~ Predictive Programming in Today’s Matrix Pt. 1 | Stolen Elections Video One | Gary Berntsen – CIA 1982-2005: https://rumble.com/v5jylxt-ninja-focus-predictive-programming-in-todays-matrix-pt.-1-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Predictive Programming in Today’s Matrix Pt. 2 | War Game | 6 Hours to Save Democracy: https://rumble.com/v5k0q9l-ninja-focus-predictive-programming-in-todays-matrix-pt.-2-war-game-6-hours-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Predictive Programming in Today’s Matrix Pt. 3 | Leave the World Behind | Civil War: https://rumble.com/v5kct9h-ninja-focus-predictive-programming-in-todays-matrix-pt.-3-leave-the-world-b.html

DSNews | Donnie Darkened (The guy who believes Trump is the Anti-Christ) Exposed!: https://rumble.com/v5l8i9t-dsnews-donnie-darkened-the-guy-who-believes-trump-is-the-anti-christ-expose.html

DSNews | Hey, gene Decode, what does gomer mean? HeeHeeHee: https://rumble.com/v5lop0k-dsnews-hey-gene-decode-what-does-gomer-mean-heeheehee.html

DSS | Grifters. Learn how they work. Avoid at all costs. (Negative 48): https://rumble.com/v5m8578-dss-grifters.-learn-how-they-work.-avoid-at-all-costs..html

DSNews | Dear @realDonaldTrump: https://rumble.com/v5mxb8q-dsnews-dear-realdonaldtrump.html

DSS | Bye Bye Bye Flynn Bros! D Booma San is on the case. 🥷🏼: https://rumble.com/v5o2m1q-dss-bye-bye-bye-flynn-bros-d-booma-san-is-on-the-case.-.html

DSNews | Exposing Michael Flynn’s Outright Dirty Plagiarism: https://rumble.com/v5omuke-dsnews-exposing-michael-flynns-outright-dirty-plagiarism.html

DSNews | The Hopium Treatment Center Experience & Some Fun with Grok: https://rumble.com/v5qcw0k-dsnews-the-hopium-treatment-center-experience-and-some-fun-with-grok.html

DSNews | WW3 Fear Porn & Defining Hopium: https://rumble.com/v5rgk75-dsnews-ww3-fear-porn-and-defining-hopium.html

DSNews | Utsava haha: https://rumble.com/v5sdqa8-dsnews-utsava-haha.html