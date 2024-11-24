FOR THE PEOPLE SERIES

Ninja Focus ~ For the People Pt. 1 | Welcome: https://rumble.com/v4v3nsf-ninja-focus-for-the-people-pt.-1-welcome.html

Ninja Focus ~ For the People Pt. 2 | Deconstructing Devolution: https://rumble.com/v4vch3e-ninja-focus-for-the-people-pt.-2-deconstructing-devolution.html

Ninja Focus ~ For the People Pt. 3 | Law of War | Who is Derek Johnson?: https://rumble.com/v4vgifn-ninja-focus-for-the-people-pt.-3-law-of-war-who-is-derek-johnson.html

Ninja Focus ~ For the People Pt. 4 | Follow Up & Update | Jon Herold, Derek Johnson, Julie Green & gene Decode: https://rumble.com/v4z62qe-ninja-focus-for-the-people-pt.-4-follow-up-and-update-.html

DONALD TRUMP ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

Donald Trump Shot! | "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.": https://rumble.com/v56ufqx-donald-trump-shot-he-is-fine-and-is-being-checked-out-at-a.html

Ninja Focus ~ Trump Assassination analysis Pt. 1 | What’s with the fake lamp? & the changing of shooting angles?: https://rumble.com/v586ef0-ninja-focus-trump-assassination-analysis-pt.-1-whats-with-the-fake-lamp.html

Ninja Focus ~ Trump Assassination analysis Pt. 2 | Sniper Angles, Bodycam Footage, Wray, Yearick: https://rumble.com/v58n6ng-ninja-focus-trump-assassination-analysis-pt.-2-sniper-angles-bodycam-footag.html

Ninja Focus ~ Trump Assassination Analysis Pt. 3 | Blood or no blood on Trump’s hand? | Crooks (Patsy), Yearick family & Cheney connections w/ George Webb: https://rumble.com/v599ap9-ninja-focus-trump-assassination-analysis-pt.-3-blood-or-no-blood-on-trumps-.html

Ninja Focus ~ Trump Assassination Analysis Pt. 4 | Multiple Shooters? Crooks never fired a shot? Patsy Dead while Trump is still talking? This changes Everything w/ John Cullen: https://rumble.com/v59d4jh-ninja-focus-trump-assassination-analysis-pt.-4-multiple-shooters-crooks-nev.html

Donald Trump Assassination Attempt #2 | What’s being reported?: https://rumble.com/v5f3gsy-donald-trump-assassination-attempt-2-whats-being-reported.html

DSNews | Was a 3rd Trump Assassination prevented? Vem Miller ties to Flynn Network. 🤔 And Ally Carter’s latest important update!: https://rumble.com/v5ipjjp-dsnews-was-a-3rd-trump-assassination-prevented-vem-miller-ties-to-flynn-net.html