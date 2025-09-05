D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

D Booma San Commits High Treason according to Romana ‘the grifting dildo’ Didulo & Other Dumb’assery News

DSNews LIVE on September 4th, 2025
D Booma San
Sep 05, 2025
To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

Canada’s QAnon ‘queen’ arrested in Saskatchewan village by Ali Abbas Ahmadi BBC News, Toronto 9/3/2025: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8exrp72e20o

Exposing Cons & Cults Ep. 2 | The Table Turners Uncover Romana Didulo ~ Fake Queen of Canada (includes gene Decode): https://rumble.com/v4olpxe-exposing-cons-and-cults-ep.-2-the-table-turners-uncover-romana-didulo-fake-.html

Policing Jokes Is Necessary! #parody | Intel Lady on YT:

