CONVICTED | Madyson "Marquette" Hendricks

SOURCES CITED
Alt-Media Crime Watch — On the Record
Episode 1 — Madyson “Marquette” Hendricks
► Primary records are attached to the companion article — one click to the actual court documents (habeas opinion, appeal opinion, and the Guzman civil register):
Every claim in this video is drawn from the primary record. On-screen evidence tiers: Tier 1 court record / Tier 2 filing caption / Tier 3 reported.
COURT RECORDS
State of Texas v. Madyson Rae Hendricks (aka Mascilli), No. 32510
12th District Court, Walker County (Hon. David Moorman) — conviction, sentence, and appeal posture.
Look up (Walker County portal, search case No. 32510): https://portal-txwalker.tylertech.cloud/PublicAccess/default.aspx
Mascilli v. State, No. 04-23-01009-CR
Fourth Court of Appeals, San Antonio (Mar. 26, 2025) — judgments affirmed.
Read the opinion (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends
Verify (Texas appellate case search):
In re Madyson Rae Hendricks, Nos. 10-25-00286-CR / -00287-CR / -00288-CR
Tenth Court of Appeals, Waco (Aug. 28, 2025) — habeas petitions dismissed.
Read the opinion (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends
Verify (Texas appellate case search):
Guzman v. Mascilli, No. 24-1216-CV-E
456th District Court, Guadalupe County (Hon. Heather Hines) — summary judgment and turnover order.
Read the register (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends
Look up (Guadalupe County portal, search case No. 24-1216-CV-E): https://portal-txguadalupe.tylertech.cloud/PublicAccess/default.aspx
Perez & Ottoway v. Hendricks, No. D-1-GN-25-006803
200th District Court, Travis County — open; setting July 23, 2026.
Look up (re:SearchTX statewide index):
STATUTES & LEGISLATION
Tex. Penal Code § 36.06 (Retaliation):
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov
Tex. Penal Code § 37.101 (Fraudulent filing against real/personal property):
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov
Tex. Penal Code § 42.07 (Harassment):
https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov
Tex. S.B. 2221, 89th Legislature (2025):
IMAGE CREDIT
Walker County Courthouse
Photo by Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
File: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Walker_county_tx_courthouse_2014.jpg
License (CC BY 4.0): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Dorian Russell | D Booma San
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