CONVICTED | Madyson "Marquette" Hendricks

SOURCES CITED

Alt-Media Crime Watch — On the Record

Episode 1 — Madyson “Marquette” Hendricks

► Primary records are attached to the companion article — one click to the actual court documents (habeas opinion, appeal opinion, and the Guzman civil register):

Every claim in this video is drawn from the primary record. On-screen evidence tiers: Tier 1 court record / Tier 2 filing caption / Tier 3 reported.

COURT RECORDS

State of Texas v. Madyson Rae Hendricks (aka Mascilli), No. 32510

12th District Court, Walker County (Hon. David Moorman) — conviction, sentence, and appeal posture.

Look up (Walker County portal, search case No. 32510): https://portal-txwalker.tylertech.cloud/PublicAccess/default.aspx

Mascilli v. State, No. 04-23-01009-CR

Fourth Court of Appeals, San Antonio (Mar. 26, 2025) — judgments affirmed.

Read the opinion (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends

Verify (Texas appellate case search):

https://search.txcourts.gov

In re Madyson Rae Hendricks, Nos. 10-25-00286-CR / -00287-CR / -00288-CR

Tenth Court of Appeals, Waco (Aug. 28, 2025) — habeas petitions dismissed.

Read the opinion (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends

Verify (Texas appellate case search):

https://search.txcourts.gov

Guzman v. Mascilli, No. 24-1216-CV-E

456th District Court, Guadalupe County (Hon. Heather Hines) — summary judgment and turnover order.

Read the register (attached to the article): https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/the-name-is-a-contract-scam-ends

Look up (Guadalupe County portal, search case No. 24-1216-CV-E): https://portal-txguadalupe.tylertech.cloud/PublicAccess/default.aspx

Perez & Ottoway v. Hendricks, No. D-1-GN-25-006803

200th District Court, Travis County — open; setting July 23, 2026.

Look up (re:SearchTX statewide index):

https://search.txcourts.gov

STATUTES & LEGISLATION

Tex. Penal Code § 36.06 (Retaliation):

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov

Tex. Penal Code § 37.101 (Fraudulent filing against real/personal property):

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov

Tex. Penal Code § 42.07 (Harassment):

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov

Tex. S.B. 2221, 89th Legislature (2025):

https://capitol.texas.gov

IMAGE CREDIT

Walker County Courthouse

Photo by Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

File: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Walker_county_tx_courthouse_2014.jpg

License (CC BY 4.0): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Dorian Russell | D Booma San