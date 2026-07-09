conspiracy theory or deployment fact

An Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak | PubMed Central NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/
Medical Body Area Network | Federal Register: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network
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