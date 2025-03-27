Playback speed
Consider the World Saved 😎

Patrick Mockridge, Real Colin Wyse & Dorian | D Booma San
D Booma San
Mar 27, 2025
Colin Wyse on X: https://x.com/realColinWyse

Opening the Pandora’s Box from the Inside with Patrick Mockridge & Dorian | D Booma San: https://rumble.com/v6r1vo8-opening-the-pandoras-box-from-the-inside-with-patrick-mockridge-and-dorian-.html

Patrick Mockridge Substack:

Technology Truth
The seeds of truth about the latest technology
By Patrick Mockridge

Mike Gill on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MikeGill44

Mike's Give Send Go
https://www.givesendgo.com/GDAHX

Mike on X
https://x.com/MikeGil21446788?t=zpH_-UtXUPLy016NLYB71w&s=09

Qrash (Stacy) on X
https://x.com/PaTrumpGirl?t=zpH_-UtXUPLy016NLYB71w&s=09

State of Corruption NH YouTube
https://youtube.com/@stateofcorruptionnh?si=rGbffhyiV2IqmuV5

