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Chip's Fight Against FIP | Feline Infectious Peritonitis

June 26th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 26, 2026

Chip — one of our young cats — is fighting FIP. This is what that means.

Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) is a complex and historically fatal disease caused by a mutation of the feline coronavirus. The benign strain (FECV) spontaneously mutates inside the body into the deadly FIPV form — most commonly in cats under two years old. We had no idea this existed until we lost Stripes, and now Chip is fighting it too.

Watch the full episode for Chip's current status, Stripes' full story, and everything we've learned about FIP diagnosis and treatment.

#ChipFightsFIP #FelineInfectiousPeritonitis #FIPCat

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