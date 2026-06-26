Chip — one of our young cats — is fighting FIP. This is what that means.
Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) is a complex and historically fatal disease caused by a mutation of the feline coronavirus. The benign strain (FECV) spontaneously mutates inside the body into the deadly FIPV form — most commonly in cats under two years old. We had no idea this existed until we lost Stripes, and now Chip is fighting it too.
Watch the full episode for Chip's current status, Stripes' full story, and everything we've learned about FIP diagnosis and treatment.
#ChipFightsFIP #FelineInfectiousPeritonitis #FIPCat
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Chip's Fight Against FIP | Feline Infectious Peritonitis
June 26th, 2026
Jun 26, 2026
Chip — one of our young cats — is fighting FIP. This is what that means.
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes