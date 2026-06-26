FIP is caused by a mutation that happens inside the cat's own body.
The benign feline enteric coronavirus (FECV) is common — up to 90% of cats in multi-cat households are exposed. In a small percentage of cats, the virus spontaneously mutates into the deadly form: FIPV. Once that mutation happens, it triggers severe inflammation that can fill the chest or abdominal cavity with fluid, or attack major organs. Young cats under two are most at risk.
We didn't know any of this until we lost Stripes. Now Chip is on day 3 of an 84-day antiviral treatment. Watch the full episode for the complete story.
#ChipFightsFIP #FelineInfectiousPeritonitis #FECV
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Chip's Fight Against FIP | Caused by a mutation of the Feline Coronavirus
June 26th, 2026
Jun 26, 2026
FIP is caused by a mutation that happens inside the cat's own body.
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes