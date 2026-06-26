D Mind of Booma San

D Mind of Booma San

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Chip's Fight Against FIP | Caused by a mutation of the Feline Coronavirus

June 26th, 2026
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Jun 26, 2026

FIP is caused by a mutation that happens inside the cat's own body.

The benign feline enteric coronavirus (FECV) is common — up to 90% of cats in multi-cat households are exposed. In a small percentage of cats, the virus spontaneously mutates into the deadly form: FIPV. Once that mutation happens, it triggers severe inflammation that can fill the chest or abdominal cavity with fluid, or attack major organs. Young cats under two are most at risk.

We didn't know any of this until we lost Stripes. Now Chip is on day 3 of an 84-day antiviral treatment. Watch the full episode for the complete story.

#ChipFightsFIP #FelineInfectiousPeritonitis #FECV

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