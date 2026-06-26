Chip up to Today & Stripes' Story

Chip is on day 3 of his 84-day fight against FIP — and this one is also for Stripes.



We track Chip's current status: the behavioral changes before the fluid even built up, the natural supplements that helped, the vet visit that confirmed a 90% FIP diagnosis, and the start of Bova GS-441524 antiviral treatment from Stokes Pharmacy. 84 days, one tuna-flavored dose at a time.



This episode is also Stripes' story — told through photos and memory. The feral colony he grew up in, the cats who disappeared, the challenging winter survived in the Kitty Mansion, how Stripes outsmarted every trap and stayed unfixed while every other kitten got spayed or neutered. The unforgettable moment on the trail where he reached his paw toward Dorian's hand and held it there. The fox he stood his ground against in the dark when only a teenager. What happened when Stripes finally let people in at the end — and what the vet said when they got there that opened this previously unknown world of FIP into our lives.



The last section covers what has been learned since: how FECV mutates into FIPV, wet vs dry FIP, how diagnosis works, and why GS-441524 changed the survival picture for cats who catch this early enough.



May Stripes' Story save Chip's life and the lives of many other feline furbabies.



Chapters:

0:00 Chip's early FIP symptoms

02:24 Natural supplements: pre-treatment

05:04 Vet visit: FIP confirmed

08:24 Stripes and the feral colony

14:03 First encounter with the kittens

21:07 Stripes: trail and fox stories

25:09 Stripes' illness and final days

31:03 FIP causes, types, and symptoms

35:01 GS-441524 and 84-day treatment



Donations can be made here: https://venmo.com/u/Dorian-DBoomaSan