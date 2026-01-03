BOPS & OBIM ~ Biometrics

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/2410/6799/
https://github.com/decentralized-identity/horcrux
https://www.w3.org/community/credentials/
biometric authentication process
IEEE 2410-2017 BOPS
https://www.w3.org/Security/201812-Auth-ID/14-_Day_2-_5_Year_Roadmap__Authenticators.pdf
https://www.iso.org/standard/75302.html
https://www.iarpa.gov/research-programs/odin
iarpa thor program
https://www.iarpa.gov/images/PropsersDayPDFs/Odin/IARPA-BAA-16-04_Thor_QA_round_two.pdf
what are biometrics
https://www.dhs.gov/biometrics
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
human activity recognition radar
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-45149-5/figures/1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Director_of_National_Intelligence
wban architecture
https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150911/
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/what-we-do/members-of-the-ic
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6479667/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physiological_Signal_Based_Security
ncwics interoperability
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/IEEE-802.15.8%3A-Infrastructureless-Peer-Aware-with-Dao-Na/8fce482b1983d5641daddbfa38641e2213974e71/figure/0
medical body area network
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2014/10/06/2014-23519/medical-body-area-network?s=09
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Bio-nano-thing-A-mapping-between-the-components-of-a-typical-IoT-embedded-computing_fig3_353037619
smart agriculture
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/wireless-body-area-network-healthcare-masooma-tahir-tmf6f
network centric warfare
https://www.clearancejobs.com/q-signature-reduction-analyst
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/over-6-million-americans-on-medicare-will-now-need-to-get-prior-authorization-from-ai-for-these-17-procedures-0cf605a2?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=AWEtsqcblAMJdOcCxZetWQN3ZtHQbkfQP2dbcmvGOh_PM3OKI65peCPaY2x-&gaa_ts=695838b4&gaa_sig=MBMph6RoWPhe7fGrVCHd_ObithHtXMemKVttze1Ig350EkbO5ylmss9r23L1mD9Pguoq_407oJP4Pa7J_sRrFw%3D%3D
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
Mark 5:36
amen
BOPS & OBIM ~ Biometrics
Sabrina Wallace | Jan. 2nd, 2026
Jan 03, 2026
