BOOMA STREAMA #33 featuring The God Loving Anarchist - JK (Janusz)

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd
NEW *YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW
Solana: *** Biofield Practice Workshop Signup! (FREE!) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc66fqipiy0Ku4iC1Irw7VLfCD2XsRe31pmcDsugpuMrLhF4A/viewform
Solana’s Website: https://psychicsolana.wixsite.com/services/media-page
Direct link to Services and Books: https://psychicsolana.wixsite.com/services/services
Telegram: https://t.me/parascensionlife
Clarity: https://clarity-qul-shop.fourthwall.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/ParodiesWithClarity
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Clarity_748?e9s=src_v1_clr
Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217
Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt
Ozark Trooper’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1
Surprise! My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0