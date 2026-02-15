BOOMA STREAMA #30 feat. RG

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

FIRST BOOMA STREAMA feat. RG...

Presentation explaining the sentient fractal matter and metaphysical “material”, aka plasma, that creates all that we interact with and see , even that, that we cannot see on the subatomic scale... Also, the forces and elements that are needed to create and maintain the fractal torus fields/geometric structural instances that most people have never learned about. These are the Necessities IMO that I will try to explain so that it ties in to the body and the body’s unknown powers that is under attack by the system/ corporate technocracy, that most people know as the government or the company...

DAVID LAPOINT-3 PARTS

#1





#2





#3



OVER UNITY





ION THRUSTERS



PRIMEER FUSION- 2 PARTS

#1





#2



QUANTUM MAGNETICS AND THE FRACTAL NATURE, THAT SCALES FROM THE SMALLEST TO THE LARGEST THAT CAN BE OBSERVED, AND HOW IT IS INTERTWINED AND OPERATES WITH THE PHYSICAL AND METAPHYSICAL, AND HOW WE COULD NOT EXIST WITHOUT IT... PLASMA AND MAGNETIC FORCES. I BELIEVE ARE THE ONLY REAL THINGS THAT CREATES EVERYTHING, AND I’LL TRY TO SHOW THAT WHEN I PRESENT. BUT WHOEVER HAS TIME TO LOOK INTO THESE THINGS PRIOR, TO MY APPEARANCE, THEN IT MAY COME IN HANDY WHEN I EXPLAIN... THERE’S LOTS MORE , BUT I DON’T WANT TO OVERWHELM ANYONE...

SCREENSHOT FOR EXAMPLES

#1





@6:37---FRACTALS FROM MICRO TO MACRO...STARS TO GPU WAFFERS(NANO)





@1:15---MACRO STAR





2ND STAR





3RD STARFIELD



POSSIBILITY EXAMPLES OF TORUSES AND LIGHT

THE “PROSPERITY MACHINE”

@1 :19: 45--- SOUND IN GEOMETRY FROM ANCIENT CULTURES





@1: 27: 00 to 1: 30: 30---SLIM SPURLING.. INVENTOR OF “LIGHT-LIFE RINGS AKA TENSOR RINGS”

To be super healthy, you want a coherent field around your body inside your biofield ...

Twisted, conductive materials, like copper, silver and gold created into 2 dimensional or 3 dimensional shapes will greatly give you healthier frequencies, and boosting your biofield and immune system to be more productive, in turn, helping your chances to heal quicker...

@1: 33: 00--- QUOTE BY AUTHOR DAVID WILCOX, OF THE BOOK , CALLED THE SOURCE FIELD INVESTIGATIONS

FIRMAMENT---

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxbLSMN2cSmSEWjwLbYrFYOp5cjKz73bpN?si=BR7WnzPJFknbBmCy

THE UNSEEN BIO ELECTRICITY BEING ONE EXACT BIO ARCHITECTURE

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxfrRjr7lPJnpO2RXKYphPS0fA-kDQctS2?si=8mrPT9kl0QEzP60L

CHEMICAL LIE THAT BIG PHARMA TOLD US

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxHtcAI9J19piwl5dT-PtHTOyIa7to1mSM?si=Ls-XhxEvH5mmX0Ln

OLD WORLD TECHNOLOGY IN CATHEDRALS.

http://youtube.com/post/Ugkxf7G8fivX_IV_67gFJDAxQpPlcW2Mldif?si=IpT6Zr9JtGanhUHA

Torus/white holes

@34: 15-- @55: 30--@1: 33: 00 (realization , that david lapointmagnetic bowler raise create a visually proof of concept)

http://youtube.com/post/Ugkx21cphlwy3uE-wLsKEi8PnO7ekfnXOQUX?si=lvECC-Da4nS7SYLU

ELECTRIC BODY(SHORT)

https://youtube.com/shorts/RvapC37i-4Q?si=1FtEJHwbQOXdqtid

HUMAN ASHES UNDER MAGNIFICATION

https://youtube.com/shorts/4T0hxiLmyh8?si=Ewqc4aizYneWv1G0

Crystalline structures and tuning forks

THE TRUE DESIGN THE SINGULAR ATOM

https://youtube.com/shorts/EE--rseoBmo?si=bsNw6RXnWetfDaFy

WHAT?\NTHE ETHER LOOKS LIKE TO ME

@1:10-- TWO BILLION FRAMES PER SECOND



FROM IMPLOSION TO EXPLOSION... HOW A WHITE HOLE CREATES A BLACK HOLE AND FORMS A TOROIDAL DONUT, THAT IS FRACTAL IN HOW IT PULLS TOGETHER MATERIALS ACCORDING TO THE MORPHOGENETIC FIELDS

AETHERIC WEATERS ABOVE

https://youtube.com/shorts/K5YVqKS6Tdg?si=GUO4BgK3mWBwn-8y

https://youtube.com/shorts/6W2G4Gq8W4c?si=K6r6P4RIUXHrweaO

ACOUSTIC RATIOS IN AETHER

http://youtube.com/post/UgkxzGeisAblKusaUH88_uyRedJwjptEID02?si=E3L_7sq8w52_Y-Zl

Fractals

https://youtube.com/shorts/IJeQh8Iv_bY?si=jS6oyJ8tthjEmA-0

David lapointe magnetic bowl array patent

https://patents.google.com/patent/US8638186B1/en