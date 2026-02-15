BOOMA STREAMA #30 feat. RG

To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
Presentation explaining the sentient fractal matter and metaphysical “material”, aka plasma, that creates all that we interact with and see , even that, that we cannot see on the subatomic scale... Also, the forces and elements that are needed to create and maintain the fractal torus fields/geometric structural instances that most people have never learned about. These are the Necessities IMO that I will try to explain so that it ties in to the body and the body’s unknown powers that is under attack by the system/ corporate technocracy, that most people know as the government or the company...
DAVID LAPOINT-3 PARTS
#1
#2
#3
OVER UNITY
ION THRUSTERS
PRIMEER FUSION- 2 PARTS
#1
#2
QUANTUM MAGNETICS AND THE FRACTAL NATURE, THAT SCALES FROM THE SMALLEST TO THE LARGEST THAT CAN BE OBSERVED, AND HOW IT IS INTERTWINED AND OPERATES WITH THE PHYSICAL AND METAPHYSICAL, AND HOW WE COULD NOT EXIST WITHOUT IT... PLASMA AND MAGNETIC FORCES. I BELIEVE ARE THE ONLY REAL THINGS THAT CREATES EVERYTHING, AND I’LL TRY TO SHOW THAT WHEN I PRESENT. BUT WHOEVER HAS TIME TO LOOK INTO THESE THINGS PRIOR, TO MY APPEARANCE, THEN IT MAY COME IN HANDY WHEN I EXPLAIN... THERE’S LOTS MORE , BUT I DON’T WANT TO OVERWHELM ANYONE...
SCREENSHOT FOR EXAMPLES
#1
@6:37---FRACTALS FROM MICRO TO MACRO...STARS TO GPU WAFFERS(NANO)
@1:15---MACRO STAR
2ND STAR
3RD STARFIELD
POSSIBILITY EXAMPLES OF TORUSES AND LIGHT
THE “PROSPERITY MACHINE”
@1 :19: 45--- SOUND IN GEOMETRY FROM ANCIENT CULTURES
@1: 27: 00 to 1: 30: 30---SLIM SPURLING.. INVENTOR OF “LIGHT-LIFE RINGS AKA TENSOR RINGS”
To be super healthy, you want a coherent field around your body inside your biofield ...
Twisted, conductive materials, like copper, silver and gold created into 2 dimensional or 3 dimensional shapes will greatly give you healthier frequencies, and boosting your biofield and immune system to be more productive, in turn, helping your chances to heal quicker...
@1: 33: 00--- QUOTE BY AUTHOR DAVID WILCOX, OF THE BOOK , CALLED THE SOURCE FIELD INVESTIGATIONS
FIRMAMENT---
http://youtube.com/post/UgkxbLSMN2cSmSEWjwLbYrFYOp5cjKz73bpN?si=BR7WnzPJFknbBmCy
THE UNSEEN BIO ELECTRICITY BEING ONE EXACT BIO ARCHITECTURE
http://youtube.com/post/UgkxfrRjr7lPJnpO2RXKYphPS0fA-kDQctS2?si=8mrPT9kl0QEzP60L
CHEMICAL LIE THAT BIG PHARMA TOLD US
http://youtube.com/post/UgkxHtcAI9J19piwl5dT-PtHTOyIa7to1mSM?si=Ls-XhxEvH5mmX0Ln
OLD WORLD TECHNOLOGY IN CATHEDRALS.
http://youtube.com/post/Ugkxf7G8fivX_IV_67gFJDAxQpPlcW2Mldif?si=IpT6Zr9JtGanhUHA
Torus/white holes
@34: 15-- @55: 30--@1: 33: 00 (realization , that david lapointmagnetic bowler raise create a visually proof of concept)
http://youtube.com/post/Ugkx21cphlwy3uE-wLsKEi8PnO7ekfnXOQUX?si=lvECC-Da4nS7SYLU
ELECTRIC BODY(SHORT)
https://youtube.com/shorts/RvapC37i-4Q?si=1FtEJHwbQOXdqtid
HUMAN ASHES UNDER MAGNIFICATION
https://youtube.com/shorts/4T0hxiLmyh8?si=Ewqc4aizYneWv1G0
Crystalline structures and tuning forks
THE TRUE DESIGN THE SINGULAR ATOM
https://youtube.com/shorts/EE--rseoBmo?si=bsNw6RXnWetfDaFy
WHAT?\NTHE ETHER LOOKS LIKE TO ME
@1:10-- TWO BILLION FRAMES PER SECOND
FROM IMPLOSION TO EXPLOSION... HOW A WHITE HOLE CREATES A BLACK HOLE AND FORMS A TOROIDAL DONUT, THAT IS FRACTAL IN HOW IT PULLS TOGETHER MATERIALS ACCORDING TO THE MORPHOGENETIC FIELDS
AETHERIC WEATERS ABOVE
https://youtube.com/shorts/K5YVqKS6Tdg?si=GUO4BgK3mWBwn-8y
https://youtube.com/shorts/6W2G4Gq8W4c?si=K6r6P4RIUXHrweaO
ACOUSTIC RATIOS IN AETHER
http://youtube.com/post/UgkxzGeisAblKusaUH88_uyRedJwjptEID02?si=E3L_7sq8w52_Y-Zl
Fractals
https://youtube.com/shorts/IJeQh8Iv_bY?si=jS6oyJ8tthjEmA-0
David lapointe magnetic bowl array patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8638186B1/en