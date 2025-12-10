BOOMA STREAMA #22

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript41BOOMA STREAMA #22LIVE Dec. 9th, 2025D Booma SanDec 10, 202541ShareTranscriptTo Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSanHillbilly Heart and Dave’s Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecorDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Naughty Ninja PodcastExposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeD Booma SanRecent EpisodesI do not support nano technology.Dec 9 • D Booma SanDSNews | This Quite Possumbly Could Bee a Timeline CleanseDec 9 • D Booma SanSunday morninDec 7 • D Booma SanWhat is Covid Exactly?Dec 6 • D Booma SanGen McChrystal & Lt. Gen Flynn | Controlled Op Dec 5 • D Booma SanPost Booma StreamaDec 5 • D Booma SanBOOMA STREAMA #21Dec 5 • D Booma San