Bloodlines | Booma Community Streama #50!

Number fifty, and the panel takes on bloodlines -- not as a list of thirteen families, but as the question of why everyone suddenly wants your DNA.

Heather organizes, and the research spine is haplogroups: R1B and the Rockefeller line, J2 and the Rothschilds, E1B and the pharaohs, I1, J1, and the X group that puts people in the Americas before the story says they were there.

But the panel never treats blood as destiny. The repeated question is who is collecting it now -- 23andMe and Ancestry going private, the UK Biobank, the Million Veteran Program, the Mormon genealogical archive. Crystal takes it from stem-cell banking to “stem cells as a service” to designer babies, and it lands on Sabrina’s framing: this is biology, not spirituality, and the fixation on the spiritual why is the trap.

Mark arrives late from helping someone leave a bad living situation, and argues bloodlines are about maintaining traits, not surnames. Moses, Cas and two first-timers, Lee and Robin, keep the panel fresh with new perspectives. Somewhere in the middle, a man pays to insult everyone and gets the boot!

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In the Booma Community ~ Sharing is Caring

Mr. & Mrs. Wallace: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy?e9s=src_v1_cmd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Psinergy_SDW

Hillbilly Heart: Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/hillbillyheartdecor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hillbillyheart217

Crystal: Healtastic Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HEALTASTIC

My father, Eugene J. Russell, just published his first book! A Thread of Time ~ The Divine Origins of the Declaration of Independence : https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-thread-of-time-the-divine-origin-of-the-declaration-of-independence?_pos=1&_psq=A+Thread+of+Time&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Jennifer’s Etsy (Chris 67’s Wife): https://www.etsy.com/shop/butterythangsco/?etsrc=sdt

Ozark Trooper’s Children’s Book (Annie Conn): Trooper Tales: Sticks Sticks and More Sticks | Trooper loves to play, and every day is an adventure filled with running, fetching, and discovering the perfect stick. His boundless energy and joyful spirit turn simple moments into playful fun that young readers will love. https://www.amazon.com/Trooper-Tales-Sticks-More/dp/B0GNM67PWF/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1R5LOC1WKP6TP&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.SpNdJSJ5aqp2XOLh50ds0UDuKktWHv1j-SA0H3th84XGjHj071QN20LucGBJIEps.LqQ0xr48DrqVvNPzVZ2_5CHC6b5R4M3fdcIjdQ_JxTQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=Trooper+Tales%3A+Sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+sticks&qid=1772038878&sprefix=trooper+tales+sticks%2C+sticks+and+more+stic%2Caps%2C246&sr=8-1

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