Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
1

B is for Blackmail Inflation | Episode 1

Tuesday, April 15th, 2025
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Apr 15, 2025
5
1
Share
Transcript

Links Cited:

Trump’s Truth Social to Roll out the Censorbots by Tom McKay:

https://gizmodo.com/trump-truth-social-censorship-moderation-hive-devin-nun-1848414580

Hive raises $85M for AI-based APIs to help moderate content, identify objects and more by Ingrid Lunden:

https://archive.ph/2xrzG

Guide to Hive AI – The Full Stack Deep Learning Platform by Jayita Bhattacharyya:

https://archive.ph/aUWne

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
D Booma San's avatar
D Booma San
Recent Episodes
Free John Flynn Update w/ Sabrina Wallace
  D Booma San
John Q Simeon & Angel Ashley Return to Discuss The Black Boulé
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 18 LIVE
  D Booma San
I am not the girl from stranger things /focus
  D Booma San
THE PHOENIX ENIGMA & ALICIA RAE
  D Booma San
Upcoming LIVE! April 10th @ 6PM Central Time
  D Booma San
Coffee Shop Talk 17
  D Booma San