3

Another Q Blunder to Discuss

Digital Samurai Short | Feb. 25th, 2025
D Booma San
Feb 25, 2025
3
Transcript

Everything on D Mind of Booma San Substack will remain free for all! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that's not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎 🥷🏼

Links Cited:

What Happened to The World | Daniel Morrison on Medium | How Qanon Started

Nunes cannot sue Twitter over accounts posing as his mother and a cow, judge rules by Brian Fung | CNN

Devin Nunes cannot sue Twitter over fake cow parody account, judge rules | The Washington Post

Devin Nunes’ lawyer facing prospect of sanctions after two recent, rare court warnings by Kate Irby | The Fresno Bee

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
D Booma San
