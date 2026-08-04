Angel's hierarchy as introduction to the Holy Trinity with JK Pt. 2

D Booma San and JK return for Part 2 of the angelic hierarchy as an introduction to the Holy Trinity -- this time tracing the connections outward from the hierarchy into scripture, language, symbolism and history, rather than walking the nine choirs again.

The stream opens on the Ophanim -- the “wheels within wheels” left out of Part 1 -- then moves through Revelation 12, 19 and 20 read on screen, and JK’s case that the order of events rules out a “Satan’s short season” reading.

The middle stretch is language and symbol: “Lucifer” as a transliteration of Helel rather than a translation, Isaiah 14.12 compared across the Septuagint, Matthew’s Bible (1537) and the King James, and Baphomet’s dualism -- solve et coagula.

The back half runs through the Theosophical Society and Helena Blavatsky, women’s Freemasonry, halal and kosher, Nahash and the Ammonites, Mammon, the bloodline families, and the Warren Commission as the origin of the phrase “conspiracy theory” -- closing on the number three as an analogy for the Trinity, and a chat correction from Matthew 23.9.

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To Support & Find all of D Booma San’s Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan

JK’s Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e

PDFs:

The Truth about Angels and Orthodoxy (R.M.M. Tuschling): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Angels-and-Orthodoxy-%28R.M.M.-Tuschling%29:8?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

The Truth about The Celestial and Ecclesiastical Hierarchy of Dionysius the Areopagite: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Celestial-and-Ecclesiastical-Hierarchy-of-Dionysius-the-Areopagite:9?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

The Truth about The Dictionary of Angels - Including the Fallen Angels (Gustav Davidson): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Dictionary-of-Angels---Including-the-Fallen-Angels-%28Gustav-Davidson%29:4?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy