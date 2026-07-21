Angel's hierarchy as introduction to the Holy Trinity with JK

D Booma San welcomes JK back from Dublin for a marathon deep-dive into the angelic hierarchy as a doorway into the Holy Trinity -- tracing the nine choirs of angels from Seraphim down to Guardian Angels, sourced from Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite and cross-checked verse by verse against scripture.



The stream opens with debate ground rules -- JK explains he'll post views he doesn't personally hold just to spark honest discussion -- before wandering through WWII history, church history up through the King James Bible, and a detour into the Enochian language and John Dee's fallen-angel folklore.



JK then walks his own presentation on the Dionysian hierarchy: Genesis 16's Hagar as the Bible's first recorded angel-human contact, Lucifer's original rank as cherubim and seraphim in the circle closest to God's throne, and the three main triads -- first (Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones), middle (Dominions, Virtues, Powers), and lower (Principalities, Archangels, Guardian Angels) -- with side trips into free will, reincarnation and demons, the Genesis serpent, Freemasonry, and Helena Blavatsky.



The back half runs through the divine masculine/feminine debate, the false "-isms" (Sabellianism, Modalism) JK says fracture true Christianity, Vatican symbolism and Luciferian claims, DNA/666 numerology tied to vaccines, and law vs. legislation -- before closing out with Archangels as chief messengers, the Book of Tobit, Guardian Angels and the Book of Life, and a preview of next week's lineup: Biscuits joins next week, then JK returns the week after for Part 2.



Chapters:

0:00 Intro: JK joins from Dublin, welcome and housekeeping

6:00 Debate ground rules: challenging your own beliefs, WWII tangents

20:24 "Tongues of angels": 1 Corinthians 13 debated as parable

24:36 Enochian language and John Dee

32:02 Introducing the topic: an intro to the Holy Trinity via the angelic hierarchy

36:42 Beginning the angelic hierarchy: Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite

42:26 First angel-human contact: Genesis 16 and Hagar

46:09 Lucifer: cherubim and seraphim, closest to God's throne

48:29 The three hierarchies ("Trinitarian" structure) and a banter break

57:16 Free will, evil, and the fallen world

1:01:09 Reincarnation, demons, and the New Testament's claims

1:04:25 The serpent in Eden: cherubim and seraphim as serpent-like

1:07:57 Naming the source: Pseudo-Dionysius's writings

1:10:52 Freemasonry, Helena Blavatsky, and hidden knowledge

1:14:56 Is the Holy Trinity legitimate? Introducing the "unholy trinity"

1:23:05 Tangent: freedom, the last free generation, AI warnings

1:32:47 First triad: Seraphim, Cherubim, and Thrones

1:41:04 Two or three falls of the angels

1:45:37 NC hurricanes, geoengineering, and land grabs tangent

1:52:09 Back to the first triad: guarding Eden and God's throne

1:59:20 Clarifying the hierarchy's top-to-bottom order

2:09:09 Comic banter and hierarchy jokes

2:12:19 Vampires, Nephilim, and fallen-angel offspring

2:24:18 Witches, seeds, and control of the food system

2:29:25 Divine masculine vs. divine feminine debate

2:37:28 Bible translations and God speaking to human understanding

2:44:25 Middle triad intro: Dominions, Virtues, and Powers

2:46:55 The "-isms": Sabellianism, Modalism, and false Christianities

2:54:16 Vatican symbolism and Luciferian claims

2:57:42 Stargates, star seeds, and reading scripture in context

3:03:20 Middle triad roles: Dominions, Virtues, and Powers explained

3:16:24 Powers: warrior angels restraining demonic forces

3:23:44 "Victors write history" and the hero's-journey narrative

3:29:35 Satan's agenda, DNA numerology, and the mark of the beast

3:39:17 Muses, inspiration, and law vs. legislation

3:46:20 Lower triad: Archangels as chief messengers

3:48:50 Guardian angels: healing, comfort, and the Book of Tobit

3:56:11 Guardian angels: the Book of Life and God's judgment

4:03:00 Exceptions to the hierarchy, and wrapping up

4:06:32 Closing: next week's guests and final words



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To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan



JK's Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e



PDFs:



The Truth about Angels and Orthodoxy (R.M.M. Tuschling): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Angels-and-Orthodoxy-%28R.M.M.-Tuschling%29:8?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy



The Truth about The Celestial and Ecclesiastical Hierarchy of Dionysius the Areopagite: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Celestial-and-Ecclesiastical-Hierarchy-of-Dionysius-the-Areopagite:9?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy



The Truth about The Dictionary of Angels - Including the Fallen Angels (Gustav Davidson): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Dictionary-of-Angels---Including-the-Fallen-Angels-%28Gustav-Davidson%29:4?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy

