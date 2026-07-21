Angel's hierarchy as introduction to the Holy Trinity with JK

D Booma San welcomes JK back from Dublin for a marathon deep-dive into the angelic hierarchy as a doorway into the Holy Trinity -- tracing the nine choirs of angels from Seraphim down to Guardian Angels, sourced from Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite and cross-checked verse by verse against scripture.
The stream opens with debate ground rules -- JK explains he'll post views he doesn't personally hold just to spark honest discussion -- before wandering through WWII history, church history up through the King James Bible, and a detour into the Enochian language and John Dee's fallen-angel folklore.
JK then walks his own presentation on the Dionysian hierarchy: Genesis 16's Hagar as the Bible's first recorded angel-human contact, Lucifer's original rank as cherubim and seraphim in the circle closest to God's throne, and the three main triads -- first (Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones), middle (Dominions, Virtues, Powers), and lower (Principalities, Archangels, Guardian Angels) -- with side trips into free will, reincarnation and demons, the Genesis serpent, Freemasonry, and Helena Blavatsky.
The back half runs through the divine masculine/feminine debate, the false "-isms" (Sabellianism, Modalism) JK says fracture true Christianity, Vatican symbolism and Luciferian claims, DNA/666 numerology tied to vaccines, and law vs. legislation -- before closing out with Archangels as chief messengers, the Book of Tobit, Guardian Angels and the Book of Life, and a preview of next week's lineup: Biscuits joins next week, then JK returns the week after for Part 2.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro: JK joins from Dublin, welcome and housekeeping
6:00 Debate ground rules: challenging your own beliefs, WWII tangents
20:24 "Tongues of angels": 1 Corinthians 13 debated as parable
24:36 Enochian language and John Dee
32:02 Introducing the topic: an intro to the Holy Trinity via the angelic hierarchy
36:42 Beginning the angelic hierarchy: Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite
42:26 First angel-human contact: Genesis 16 and Hagar
46:09 Lucifer: cherubim and seraphim, closest to God's throne
48:29 The three hierarchies ("Trinitarian" structure) and a banter break
57:16 Free will, evil, and the fallen world
1:01:09 Reincarnation, demons, and the New Testament's claims
1:04:25 The serpent in Eden: cherubim and seraphim as serpent-like
1:07:57 Naming the source: Pseudo-Dionysius's writings
1:10:52 Freemasonry, Helena Blavatsky, and hidden knowledge
1:14:56 Is the Holy Trinity legitimate? Introducing the "unholy trinity"
1:23:05 Tangent: freedom, the last free generation, AI warnings
1:32:47 First triad: Seraphim, Cherubim, and Thrones
1:41:04 Two or three falls of the angels
1:45:37 NC hurricanes, geoengineering, and land grabs tangent
1:52:09 Back to the first triad: guarding Eden and God's throne
1:59:20 Clarifying the hierarchy's top-to-bottom order
2:09:09 Comic banter and hierarchy jokes
2:12:19 Vampires, Nephilim, and fallen-angel offspring
2:24:18 Witches, seeds, and control of the food system
2:29:25 Divine masculine vs. divine feminine debate
2:37:28 Bible translations and God speaking to human understanding
2:44:25 Middle triad intro: Dominions, Virtues, and Powers
2:46:55 The "-isms": Sabellianism, Modalism, and false Christianities
2:54:16 Vatican symbolism and Luciferian claims
2:57:42 Stargates, star seeds, and reading scripture in context
3:03:20 Middle triad roles: Dominions, Virtues, and Powers explained
3:16:24 Powers: warrior angels restraining demonic forces
3:23:44 "Victors write history" and the hero's-journey narrative
3:29:35 Satan's agenda, DNA numerology, and the mark of the beast
3:39:17 Muses, inspiration, and law vs. legislation
3:46:20 Lower triad: Archangels as chief messengers
3:48:50 Guardian angels: healing, comfort, and the Book of Tobit
3:56:11 Guardian angels: the Book of Life and God's judgment
4:03:00 Exceptions to the hierarchy, and wrapping up
4:06:32 Closing: next week's guests and final words
---
To Support & Find all of D Booma San's Platforms: https://linktr.ee/DBoomaSan
JK's Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e
PDFs:
The Truth about Angels and Orthodoxy (R.M.M. Tuschling): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Angels-and-Orthodoxy-%28R.M.M.-Tuschling%29:8?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy
The Truth about The Celestial and Ecclesiastical Hierarchy of Dionysius the Areopagite: https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Celestial-and-Ecclesiastical-Hierarchy-of-Dionysius-the-Areopagite:9?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy
The Truth about The Dictionary of Angels - Including the Fallen Angels (Gustav Davidson): https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/The-Dictionary-of-Angels---Including-the-Fallen-Angels-%28Gustav-Davidson%29:4?r=2D9qZjxSes9WznKApwYBgmapyT7yZ7Sy