Can you read a diagram? This time the question is aimed at both sides -- the people who will not read one because the man in the pulpit said not to, and the people who will not read one because they already know everything.



Alabama forest chat 5, and the last one in the series. Coffee under the trees, then an even-handed accounting for religion and for science, because blind faith looks the same from either pew.



Fifteen years in university laboratories and billions in market share is not a startup and not a fairy tale. Brain to brain communication on daytime talk shows, peptide commercials, and influencers still telling the country it is demons and witchcraft.



She said it three years ago in a red sweater to sheriff's departments -- drone warfare, network centric warfare, counter surveillance -- before drones started landing in New Jersey backyards. A national broadcast a few nights ago used the same terminology minus the deep technical. Same words, three years late.



Meanwhile the buzzword economy runs on. MILNET treated as a revelation when it is decades old. Immaculate constellation carried by people who did not know what MILNET was. A large account that got the Law of War Manual update wrong off a substack tip. The footnote everybody skipped is DoD Directive 3000.09 -- autonomy in weapon systems, cognitive warfare.



If you were offended by how she talks about the pulpit, sit in that for a second: someone who grew up watching family work electronic warfare jobs feels exactly that every day. Welcome to the club.



Now the longer half. Where are the atheists, the humanists, the neuroscience people? She likes the married couple whose channel she has been listening to -- smart, honest as far as she can tell -- and neither of them knows a thing about body area networks. So here is the challenge: define free space optical, explain delay tolerant networking, and do not leave out deployment.



The ITU was founded in 1865. Free space optical goes back to 1880, infrared to Bell Labs in the 1930s. The Internet of Space Things is that same optical system, and every satellite -- low earth, medium earth, geostationary, every CubeSat -- is pointing down. Through tissue. Internet of animals. Internet of plants.



Six months to Mars, on combustion, in the same skin suit. Seventy million dollars to 3D print a moon village. No live feed from the space station, because what you actually have is delay tolerant networking, which means the signal is not from the origin and not in the timing. We lost the tapes. NASA is an intelligence agency now.



She has never done flat earth and is not starting. Her sources are the Congressional Archives, the NASA Technical Reports Server, ITU forward deployment journals, nano.gov, and the MDPI sensors paper linked below. Human body communication was mandated six years ago. Remote patient monitoring deployed 2017. Twelve years of connectivity nobody will read.



At eleven or twelve she sat in an auditorium at Wisconsin-Eau Claire and asked Carl Sagan whether he believed in aliens. Probability made it near certain, he said, but it would not be bipedal -- it would look like whatever biosphere produced it. Then he signed her program.



Neuralink is antiquated. Where is Synchron, where is Cortical Labs, where is synthetic biology since 2008? People in science are not afraid to define terms. Refusing means you are hiding something or afraid to be wrong.



The parallel is the closer. One group trusted a pastor who told them their body is not electrical, then found out anatomy was being hidden inside a 501c3. The other group trusted NASA and a priest class of its own, and left out body area networks, galvanic coupling and personal area networks. Same mistake, different pews.



Welcome to healthcare and the warfare doctrine. Twelve years deployed. Psinergy is a twenty-six year old domain and the answer has not changed. Just because she does not do her hair does not change what she said.



Mark 5.36.



Chapters:

00:00 Good Morning, and Augmentation Is Not a Startup

02:29 The Red Sweater and the Sheriffs, Three Years Early

05:07 The Law of War Manual Footnote Nobody Read

06:51 Offended? Welcome to the Club

08:57 The Atheists, the Humanists, and Free Space Optical

11:08 Every Satellite Is Pointing Down

13:52 The Real-Time Feed You Do Not Have

16:24 NASA Is an Intelligence Agency Now

19:11 Seventy Million Dollars to Print a Moon Village

21:38 Carl Sagan at Eau Claire

23:15 Neuralink Is Antiquated, Where Is Synchron?

25:17 The Priest Class You Trusted Instead

26:22 Healthcare and the Warfare Doctrine



Sabrina Wallace Fourthwall: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/



Resource: Wireless Body Area Network for Preventing Self-Inoculation Transmission of Respiratory Viral Diseases by Łukasz Pawlicki, Alicja Fotyga, Jakub Rewieński, Mateusz GrothORCID, Łukasz Kulas and Grzegorz Fotyga: https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/4/2042