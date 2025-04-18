Playback speed
7SEES, “Influencers are being paid to lie to you by seedy companies they pawn off as ‘sponsors.’”

Amazing Polly, “April 2025 list of influencers who are paid by Little Pharma.”
D Booma San
Apr 18, 2025
Transcript

Links:

7SEES X Post: https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1912897646915707294
Amazing Polly X Post: https://x.com/FringeViews/status/1911786686595399798
7SEES Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/the7sees
Amazing Polly’s Website: https://amazingpolly.net/

---

D Booma San Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/DBoomaSan

Painfully Beautiful Truths Telegram & Chat:
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSan
https://t.me/DMindofBoomaSanChat

D Booma San Donation Options:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=7MMPK9CDA4KRQ

https://www.givesendgo.com/dboomasanmission

D Mind of Booma San
The Naughty Ninja Podcast
Exposing the Grifters and Psyops of the Truther Movement in Alt Media and being an All-Around Spiritual Warrior for Truth!
Appears in episode
D Booma San
