$238,559.87 — Joshua "Skriptkeeper" Young | Federal Bank Fraud

SOURCES — $238,559.87: JOSHUA “SKRIPTKEEPER” YOUNG, ON THE RECORD (Ep 3)

Every claim graded on screen: TIER 1 COURT RECORD · TIER 2 DOCUMENTARY · TIER 3 REPORTED.

Full evidence ledger + self-hosted source PDFs in the companion article:

https://dboomasan.substack.com/p/23855987-joshua-skriptkeeper-young

THE CASE: United States v. Joshua Young, No. 1:04-cr-00633-DC (S.D.N.Y.) (Chin, J.)

Pull it yourself — PACER Case Locator, S.D.N.Y., case 1:04-cr-00633:

https://pcl.uscourts.gov/pcl/index.jsf

COURT RECORDS (TIER 1)

Judgment, Doc. 33 (Dec. 8, 2005) — guilty plea 18 U.S.C. 1349; one month; $238,559.87 restitution to J.P. Morgan Chase. (Exhibits 2, 4, 5)

Consent to plea, Doc. 29 (Nov. 29, 2004) — “Joshua D. Young” signature. (Exhibit 3)

Endorsed order, Doc. 41 (Nov. 30, 2006) — halfway-house dismissal; “musical endeavors” carve-out; original 3-year term kept (judge’s endorsement). (Exhibit 6)

Probation memo, Doc. 43 (Oct. 17, 2008) — Suffolk arrest, unreported; $1,427 paid; back-injury note. (Exhibit 7)

Prob. Form 12B, Doc. 45 (Feb. 17, 2009) — Feb. 2009 residence search: BB guns, machete, body armor, no firearm. (Exhibit 8)

Amended judgment Doc. 35; extension petitions Docs. 46-47; Palermo letter Doc. 32; docket sheet.

BOP Inmate Locator — Register 56209-054, not in custody as of 5/4/2010:

https://www.bop.gov/inmateloc/

STATUTES

18 U.S.C. 1349 (conspiracy) / 1344 (bank fraud) — https://uscode.house.gov/browse/prelim@title18&edition=prelim

N.Y. Penal Law 240.36, 220.03 (2008 misdemeanor charges — arrest + not-guilty plea only) — https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/PEN

DOCUMENTARY / PERIOD SOURCES (TIER 2)

2003 documentary press (Parrish Smith of EPMD + Skript), Motorcycle.com Feb. 11 & May 7, 2003:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260717225205/https://www.motorcycle.com/news/news870.html

106 & Park Freestyle Friday footage (June 9, 2006 — the title changes hands, Skriptkeeper loses):

https://web.archive.org/web/20260702221134/



Patreon (Skript News Network) — “decodes and break downs from Cypher texts on boards”:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260717225928/https://www.patreon.com/cw/SkriptNewsNetwork

Spotify artist profile — continuous catalog + “two straight weeks” bio:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260717225857/



2008 management sell-copy (H&A PR, May 2, 2008) — Grave Diggaz / Young Black Teenagers / the Parish (EPMD) documentary; no Jay-Z, no Pharrell in the period copy:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260721024437/https://hnaprnews.wordpress.com/2008/05/02/skript-keeper/

NAME-COLLISION NOTICE

NOT the Louisville, KY “Joshua Young” (Trey Zwicker case / WDKY firearm convictions) — a different person, ~20 years younger. No record of that man appears here.

This series does not contact its subjects. Corrections against a certified document are published on the record.

Prior episodes: Madyson Marquette · Phil Godlewski

D BOOMA SAN — ALT-MEDIA CRIME WATCH — ON THE RECORD