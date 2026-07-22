That is what a federal judge ordered Joshua “Skriptkeeper” Young to repay J.P. Morgan Chase after his 2004 guilty plea to a bank-fraud conspiracy. The prison sentence attached to it: one month. The Q-drop decoder with a “Look up any indictment” link in his bio has a federal docket of his own. We looked it up. Here is the record, document by document.

---Hiya! To support my mission and help keep this publication going, please consider joining as a paid subscriber as a way to pay it forward. If that’s not possible for you, then no worries ~ the Naughty Ninja will keep on keeping on with you all the same! 😎

There is a link on Joshua Young’s Linktree that says “Look up any indictment.” [Tier 2 — live capture, 7/2/2026]

As of July 2026, the link itself goes nowhere: it resolves to a DocumentCloud search that returns zero results. [Tier 2 — live capture, 7/2/2026] Broken or emptied — the record doesn’t say which, and we don’t guess. The offer, not the tool, is the brand.

It sits alongside the rest of the Skriptkeeper ecosystem — the Patreon, the Truth Social profile, the “Patriot Mafia” music, the payment handles — and it captures that brand in four words. Skriptkeeper’s pitch to his audience is that the indictments are out there, sealed and waiting, and that he is the man who can help you read them. His own Patreon describes the product plainly: “decodes and break downs from Cypher texts on boards.” [Tier 2 — his own published self-description] That is Q-drop decoding, in the decoder’s own words.

So we took him up on the offer. We looked up an indictment — or, to be precise about the instrument, a federal felony information, filed after the defendant waived his right to a grand jury indictment. [Tier 1]

His.

United States v. Joshua Young, No. 1:04-cr-00633-DC, Southern District of New York, before Judge Denny Chin. One count: conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 18 U.S.C. § 1349, a Class B felony. He pled guilty on October 29, 2004. [Tier 1] The judgment names the victim — J.P. Morgan Chase — and sets restitution at $238,559.87. [Tier 1] The prison term: one month. [Tier 1]

This is the third installment of On the Record, following Madyson “Marquette” Hendricks and Phil Godlewski. The method does not change from episode to episode: we take what a public figure in the alt-media economy says about themselves, and we place it next to what the certified court record says. Where the record supports them, we say so. Where it doesn’t, we show the page.

A disclosure, before the documents

Readers of this series are owed one fact about its author before anything else: the subject of this article has previously and publicly targeted him. In posts to his audience on X in August and September 2024, Young posted threats against this series’ author — including “I got locations on you already” — and then connected the pseudonymous byline to the author’s real identity and published it. [Tier 2 — captured posts; dates verified from X’s own post-ID timestamps] That history is documented, dated, and preserved in full.

We disclose it at the top for a simple reason: you should weigh it. And then you should notice what it cannot touch. Nothing in this article rests on its author’s word. Every load-bearing claim is a certified federal court record, cited by document number, purchasable by any reader for a few dollars. The piece does not ask for trust. The docket does not know who pulled it.

The persona

If you have spent time in the Q-adjacent corners of the internet since 2020, you may have encountered Skriptkeeper — Long Island rapper, occasional actor, and, in his current incarnation, self-styled citizen journalist behind the “Skript News Network.” The full catalogue of that operation — the platforms, the followings, the revenue handles — is documented later in this article, from live captures of his own pages.

Before the decodes, there was the music. Skriptkeeper’s public footprint begins in Holbrook, New York — Suffolk County, Long Island — as a hip-hop artist with a ReverbNation page, a 2015 feature on local television’s “Rick’s Rising Stars,” and film credits in the indie projects The Streetz (2017) and The New $treetz Seriez (2020). [Tier 2] Keep the geography in mind. It becomes important when we get to the question every story in this series has to answer: how do we know the man in the record is the man on the screen?

The story he tells

The most revealing artifact of the Skriptkeeper persona is not a decode. It is an appearance on an independent testimonial series called Prison X — a scared-straight format in which, per its own open, “stories being told from outside of prison walls” are meant to warn viewers off the street life. The show’s lower-third bills him simply: SKRIPTKEEPER — FEDERAL PRISON. [Tier 3 — the segment and everything he says in it are his own telling, graded against the record below]

In the segment, Young describes a federal case and a chain of custody that runs through some of the hardest real estate in New York detention: MCC, MDC, and the Westchester County Jail at Valhalla, where he says a bad back landed him in the medical wing the county rents beside Westchester Medical Center. He populates the story with “real time gangsters” and “big heavy gang members.” The centerpiece is another man’s catastrophe — a well-respected co-detainee who went to trial, lost, and came back with a life sentence, his demeanor transformed. Young closes with the segment’s thesis: he would rather die than draw a life sentence, and the kids watching should think before they act.

It is, on its own terms, an affecting piece of testimony. It is also a masterpiece of omission. Across the entire segment, Young narrates the sentence of a man whose case he watched — and never once states his own charge, his own plea, or his own sentence.

We pulled the docket. Now we can complete the story he started.

The record

On March 18, 2004, a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York named three defendants: Vernon Royal, Joshua Young, and Carleigh Keitt. The charge was bank fraud. Young, defendant number two, was arrested on April 19, 2004. [Tier 1]

One line in the bail record deserves attention, because it is the kind of detail no one invents: Young’s release on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond — co-signed by his mother — was conditioned on, among other things, “an authorized release from custody in Penn.” [Tier 1] When the federal case landed, Joshua Young was already in custody in Pennsylvania. Remember his Prison X count of “four different jails.” The record, as we will see, is oddly kind to that claim.

On June 30, 2004, Young waived indictment and the government filed a felony information. On October 29, 2004, he pled guilty before a magistrate judge to the single count — conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 18 U.S.C. § 1349 — and Judge Denny Chin accepted the plea that December. [Tier 1] The consent form he signed to enter that plea survives in the file, with his signature above the word “Defendant”: Joshua D. Young.

The judgment identifies the victim: J.P. Morgan Chase. Total loss, and restitution ordered, joint and several with his co-defendants: $238,559.87, payable after release at fifteen percent of his gross monthly income, interest waived.² [Tier 1]

And on November 10, 2005, Judge Chin imposed the sentence for a quarter-million-dollar bank fraud conspiracy:

One month in prison. [Tier 1] Followed by five months in a community confinement center — a halfway house — and three years of supervised release. Young was ordered to surrender by 2 p.m. on January 6, 2006, and the court recommended he be designated to a facility in the New York–New Jersey metro area “where he can receive vocational training.” [Tier 1]

One month. Hold that number against the man in the Prison X chair, the veteran of the yard dispensing hard-won wisdom about the system. The nouns in his story may well be real. The weight is borrowed.

The supervision years

If the sentence was short, the government’s involvement in Joshua Young’s life was not. Everything that follows comes from the probation office’s own filings and Judge Chin’s endorsed orders.

Young began supervised release in February 2006, supervised in the Eastern District of New York as his district of residence.¹ [Tier 1] Within months, he was dismissed from the halfway house. He pled guilty to the violation specification. [Tier 1] Judge Chin declined to revoke — his handwritten order states, underlined, that “the Court is not revoking Mr. Young’s supervised release” — and instead modified the conditions: six months of home confinement, vocational training, and an anger-management program added to the alcohol-aftercare condition the original judgment already carried. The original three-year supervision term, commenced February 18, 2006, remained in place; the court imposed no new term. [Tier 1]

The home-confinement order contained a carve-out that will matter enormously in a moment: Young was permitted to leave home for employment, vocational training, and — in the words of the court file — “his musical endeavors.” [Tier 1]

In August 2007, his conditions were modified again to add a search-and-seizure provision. [Tier 1]

On September 27, 2008, Young was arrested in Suffolk County and charged with two misdemeanors: loitering in the first degree (N.Y. Penal Law § 240.36) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (N.Y. Penal Law § 220.03). He was arraigned in Suffolk County First District Court on September 29 and pled not guilty. [Tier 1 — as to the arrest and plea] Two things must be said plainly here. First, these were misdemeanor charges, he denied them, and the federal file does not record how the local case ended — no conviction on those charges appears in any document we reviewed. Second, what the federal file does record, in the probation office’s October 2008 memorandum to Judge Chin, is this: “Young has not reported the above arrest to the U.S. Probation Department.” His federal supervision officers learned about it from their counterparts in the Eastern District. [Tier 1]

The same memorandum sketches his circumstances at the time: living in West Babylon with his mother, an “unstable job history,” then-current work as a laborer for a chimney company in Bohemia, positive urine screens during supervision “attributed to prescription medication” for “a back injury,” an outpatient treatment program completed in February 2008 — and, nearly three years after sentencing, restitution payments totaling $1,427.00 against the quarter-million owed. [Tier 1]

Then came February 5, 2009. Acting on information from a confidential source — and on photographs from Young’s own MySpace profile showing him posing with what appeared to be firearms — probation officers searched his residence. The inventory, from the probation office’s report: several BB guns, a machete, and “Point Blank” body armor. No actual firearm was recovered. [Tier 1] After consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s office, no body-armor charge was available; the machete raised a “dangerous instrument” question under his conditions. Young’s explanation, preserved in the federal record: the machete was a tool for his employment as a chimney sweep. [Tier 1]

He consented to a one-year extension of supervision — the Form 49 waiver bears the same Joshua D. Young signature, dated February 13, 2009. [Tier 1] In October 2009 the court added a thirty-day placement at a residential re-entry center; he reported to the Brooklyn RRC on December 15, 2009, and was discharged on December 31 “after suffering numerous injuries incurred during an automobile accident that prevented his immediate return to the center.” [Tier 1] Supervision was extended a final six months — February 17, 2009 plus one year to February 17, 2010, plus six months: the term ran to roughly August 17, 2010. [Tier 1 — term arithmetic from the endorsed orders] The Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator closes the arc: register number 56209-054, not in BOP custody as of May 4, 2010. [Tier 1]

A one-month sentence that became, end to end, roughly four and a half years inside the federal system’s orbit.

The other résumé

Here is where this series’ method obliges us to spend some ink crediting the subject — because on the biography he tells most proudly, the record backs him.

Skriptkeeper’s music claims check out. In 2005, he won Hot 97’s Summer Jam Emcee Battle — corroborated by period press and management PR written years before the Q persona existed, when the events were fresh and nobody had a reason to invent them. [Tier 1] In 2006, he held the Freestyle Friday title on BET’s 106 & Park. We located the primary footage. [Tier 1] It survives on a battle-rap archive channel, and it documents the night the title changed hands: June 9, 2006, Skriptkeeper versus a challenger named Oun-P. Skriptkeeper lost. [Tier 1 — footage, archived] That is how every Freestyle Friday reign ends — the champion defends weekly until beaten — and it takes nothing from the championship. His own current artist bio claims the title “for two straight weeks.” [Tier 3 — self-description, attributed] Modest, specific, and contradicted by nothing in the record. When a man’s own account of himself is smaller than it could be, we print that too.⁴

Go back further and the record keeps cooperating. In 2003, period articles document a Long Island street-racing documentary whose soundtrack included a Hit Squad studio recording from Parrish Smith of EPMD — “and a live free style improv with Skript,” plus a Skript solo track. [Tier 2 — period press] The EPMD connection he still talks about is real. One precision note: the period press describes a soundtrack contributor; his later PR upgraded that to having “collaborated... to create” the documentary itself. We state the corroborated version.

The claims only start to wobble at the far end of the telescope. His 2008 management PR — copy written to sell him, at the peak of his career, when the incentive to name every star was highest — lists Gravediggaz, Young Black Teenagers, the Parrish Smith documentary. It does not mention Jay-Z. It does not mention Pharrell. Those names appear for the first time in a 2023 interview bio, two decades after the fact. [Tier 3 — attributed, uncorroborated] We can’t prove a negative, and we don’t call an uncorroborated late claim a false one. We simply note the pattern, because it is documentable: the names inflate as the events recede.

Now hold the two résumés side by side, because this is the finding of the episode.

The music career the record confirms — the 2003 documentary sessions, the 2005 Hot 97 title, the 2006 Freestyle Friday reign — and the federal case documented above occupy the same years. The judgment’s offense-conduct end date is January 2, 2003. [Tier 1] The documentary press ran in February and May 2003 — he was recording with Parrish Smith in the gap between the end of the fraud conduct and the April 2004 arrest. [Tier 1/2] He won at the Meadowlands in 2005, the year Judge Chin sentenced him. He held the BET title in June 2006, four months into supervised release — the same stretch in which a federal judge, in writing, carved out “his musical endeavors” from his home-confinement order. [Tier 1]

Two autobiographies, both substantially true, running through the same man in the same years. He has narrated each of them, to different audiences, for two decades. On the available record, he has never told them in the same breath.

From the docket to the decodes

Federal supervision over Joshua Young ended, by the term arithmetic in the court’s own orders, around August 2010. [Tier 1] For the next decade the public record shows a working Long Island rapper: albums in 2017 and 2018, film credits, a 2015 local-TV feature. [Tier 2]

Then, inside a few months, the second persona assembles. A Rumble account opens on December 13, 2020. [Tier 2 — platform record] The music-era X account posts into March 2021, then goes quiet. [Tier 2 — captured timeline] The Q-branded account, @Skriptkeeper17, opens in April 2022. [Tier 2] The infrastructure of the new operation was being built while the old one was still being promoted — the two overlap by months, not years.

What that operation looks like today, from live captures of his own platforms in July 2026: an X account with 183,800 followers and more than 33,000 posts. [Tier 2] A Rumble channel — 476 videos, 531,000 lifetime views, an episode counter in the 320s. [Tier 2] The content, described from its own titles and tags: NESARA and GESARA. Sealed indictments. Epstein commentary. And a cop-watch beat covering Suffolk County police [Tier 2] — the same county where, per the probation office’s file, he was arrested in 2008 and did not report it. [Tier 1]

The revenue side is self-published in his own link pages and episode descriptions: a Patreon, a CashApp, a Venmo, a PayPal, a Zelle address, a GiveSendGo, a merchandise store. [Tier 2]

What the Patreon tiers cost and how many people subscribe, we did not capture, so we make no claim about what any of it earns. His own bio keeps score of the deplatformings — prior accounts “taken down at 30k.” [Tier 3 — self-description, attributed]

Two precision notes, because the record cuts both ways here. First: on the evidence available to us — the titles and descriptions of all 476 videos — he does not retell the prison story to this audience. [Tier 2 — survey, 7/2/2026] The Prison X testimony was told once, elsewhere, to someone else’s viewers. We found no evidence he trades on it now, and we say so. Second: the fraud case in this article was adjudicated in 2004–2005. Nothing in his current output has been adjudicated as anything, and this article makes no claim otherwise.

And the music never stopped — it merged. His artist catalog runs continuously into the present: singles in 2025 and 2026 with titles like “Psyop Slaying” and “Rabbit Hole,” a top track called “We the People” with roughly 76,000 streams, a June 2026 episode announcing “My Album is done and On The way.” [Tier 2 — platform captures] The battle rapper and the decoder are, at last, one act. Which returns us to the link that opened this article. The man selling his audience the ability to look up sealed indictments has one federal case of his own, fully unsealed, sitting in a public docket for anyone with ten dollars — and on all the available record, across 476 videos and 33,000 posts, it is the one file he has never walked them through.⁵ [Tier 1 record; omission bounded at fn. 5]

The ledger

This series grades claims in both directions, because the method is worthless if it only cuts one way. So: the Prison X segment, against the record.

”I started out with a federal case.” True. [Tier 1] Fully documented, and then some.

”I’ve been in four different jails.” Plausible — and the record does him a favor here. [Tier 2] It supports at least four custody settings: the Pennsylvania custody referenced in his 2004 bail conditions, a Bureau of Prisons facility for the one-month term, the halfway house he was dismissed from, and the Brooklyn re-entry center in 2009. Two of those are community placements rather than jails, but the count is defensible.

The bad back. Corroborated — and this is the finding a hit piece would bury. [Tier 1] The probation office’s own 2008 compliance summary attributes his positive drug screens to prescription medication for a back injury. His back problem is in the federal record. When the record backs the man, we print it.

MCC, MDC, and the Valhalla medical wing. Unverified. [Tier 3 — his claims, attributed] All three are plausible — SDNY defendants were processed through MCC; a one-month sentence with a NY/NJ-metro designation could very well have meant MDC Brooklyn; and the Westchester County Jail did board federal detainees, including medical cases, in exactly the wing he describes. But no document in this case places him in any of those buildings, and we will not pretend otherwise. These remain his claims, accurately attributed and ungraded.³

The hard-time persona. [Tier 3 — his telling, against the Tier 1 custody record] His documented time in an actual prison is one month. The gangsters, the life sentences, the 23-hour lockdowns — that world exists, and he may genuinely have brushed against it in pretrial processing. But the story he performs is wearing a costume several sizes too big, and the tailoring is visible from the docket.

And the omissions. Nowhere in his telling: the guilty plea. The bank. The $238,559.87. The $1,427 repaid by late 2008. The halfway-house dismissal. The unreported arrest. The MySpace photographs and the search they triggered. [Tier 1 — each omitted fact is record] On a program built on cautionary honesty, the most cautionary material never made the cut.

How we know it’s him

Every installment of this series owes readers a methodology section, and this one carries a warning worth bolding.

The identity certification rests on five independent anchors — three from the court’s side of the screen, two from his. First, the court file itself documents the defendant’s music career: the 2006 home-confinement order carved out time for “his musical endeavors” — a federal judge accommodating a working musician, in writing, in the exact years Skriptkeeper’s music footprint develops. [Tier 1] Second, the federal register number printed on both judgments, 56209-054, returns from the Bureau of Prisons a Joshua Young whose age — 49 as of this writing, placing his birth around 1976–77 — matches the man on camera, with a custody end date of May 2010, precisely as the docket predicts. [Tier 1] Third, geography: his retained counsel at sentencing was Edward R. Palermo of Palermo, Palermo & Tuohy — a Smithtown, Suffolk County firm; during supervision he lived in West Babylon and worked in Bohemia; his 2008 arrest was in Suffolk County. Skriptkeeper’s public origin is Holbrook. [Tier 1/2] Every pin lands on the same square of Long Island. Fourth, from his own side: the payment handle he publishes in his episode descriptions is Venmo @JoshYoung76 — his legal name, and a number matching the birth year the federal register implies. [Tier 2] Fifth, his artist profile on streaming platforms carries the same catalog from the music era through the 2026 singles — one continuous artist identity, his bio there restating the same championships. [Tier 2] And his signature, on court documents five years apart, reads Joshua D. Young. [Tier 1]

Now the warning. There is another, far more heavily covered federal defendant named Joshua Young — the Louisville, Kentucky man acquitted in 2013 in the Trey Zwicker case, later convicted on federal firearm charges in the Western District of Kentucky. He is roughly twenty years younger than the subject of this article. Different man, different state, different everything. If you go searching — and you should always go searching — do not hang that man’s record on this one, or this one’s on him. This series exists because records get attached to the wrong people; we will not contribute to the same disease.

One transparency note: the charging information and several other 2004-era filings (Documents 23–26) are restricted in the electronic court file, so the full narrative of the underlying scheme is not publicly available without an archives request. Everything in this article comes from certified, publicly purchasable federal court records — the docket sheet and Documents 29, 32, 33, 35, 41, 43, 45, 46, and 47 in case 1:04-cr-00633, plus the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator. Total cost to obtain the complete record: less than ten dollars. “Look up any indictment,” indeed.

On the record

Everything above is sourced to certified public documents, cited in place, and cheap enough for anyone to pull. This series does not seek comment from its subjects — the record speaks, and the record is checkable. If a certified document surfaces that corrects anything reported here, the correction will be published — on the record.

Here is the thing: on the core pitch, Skriptkeeper and this series agree. Look up the indictments. Look up all of them. The records are public, they are cheap, and they do not care about anyone’s brand. That is precisely why the people who profit from imaginary sealed indictments so rarely encourage you to read the real, unsealed ones — including their own.

Madyson Marquette. Phil Godlewski. Joshua Young. Three brands, three dockets, one method.

Read the record.

---

Footnotes

1. Supervision commencement date: Judge Chin’s endorsed order of November 21, 2006 (Doc. 41) and the February 2010 petition (Doc. 47) both state supervision commenced February 18, 2006; the October 2008 probation memorandum (Doc. 43) states August 16, 2006. We use the date in the judge’s order. The discrepancy appears in the government’s own paperwork and does not affect any conclusion in this article.

2. Restitution figure: the judgment and amended judgment (Docs. 33, 35) order $238,559.87; two probation memoranda (Docs. 43, 45) recite $234,559.87; one docket money-judgment entry recites $238,659.87. The judgment controls, and we use its figure throughout.

3. The Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals Service hold the facility-designation and pretrial-housing records that would confirm or refute the MCC/MDC/Valhalla claims; those records were not obtained for this article.

4. Sources spread on the BET title’s date: the primary footage and the episode record date the reign’s end to June 2006; his period PR recalls the run as “Summer of ‘07.” We use the date the footage and episode record establish.

5. The omission claim is bounded by what we surveyed: video titles and descriptions across his Rumble catalog and a captured sample of his X output, July 2026. Spoken content inside the videos was not comprehensively reviewed. If a disclosure with case-level specificity exists in that material, the correction protocol above applies.

Exhibits

1. DocumentCloud search, “Skriptkeeper” — zero results

2. Judgment, Doc. 33 at 1 — guilty plea, 18 U.S.C. § 1349

3. Consent to plea, Doc. 29 — “Joshua D. Young” signature, filed stamp

4. Judgment, Doc. 33 at 5 — restitution: J.P. Morgan Chase, $238,559.87

5. Judgment, Doc. 33 at 2 — imprisonment: 1 month, surrender 1/6/2006

6. Endorsed order, Doc. 41 — halfway-house dismissal; “musical endeavors”

7. Probation report, Doc. 43 at 2 — Suffolk County arrest, unreported

8. Prob. Form 12B, Doc. 45 at 2 — February 2009 residence search

9. Patreon, Skript News Network — self-description

All court documents: United States v. Young, No. 1:04-cr-00633-DC (S.D.N.Y.). Pull them yourself: PACER → S.D.N.Y. → case 1:04-cr-00633.

Sources

Linking rules (charter v1.1): PRIMARY sources are the self-hosted PDFs attached to the companion article. SECONDARY access is the official record system, by case number, at the full application path — never a bare host. Web captures link to the third-party archive (permanent), not the live URL. Anything read on-screen only is looked up by identifier; no attached document is claimed.

COURT RECORDS (Tier 1)

All from United States v. Joshua Young, No. 1:04-cr-00633-DC (S.D.N.Y.) (Chin, J.); magistrate case 1:04-mj-00571. PRIMARY: certified PDFs attached to the companion article. SECONDARY: PACER Case Locator → S.D.N.Y. → case 1:04-cr-00633; or the S.D.N.Y. CM/ECF portal by case number.

1. Judgment in a Criminal Case, Doc. 33 (filed Dec. 8, 2005) — the guilty plea to 18 U.S.C. § 1349 (p.1), the one-month imprisonment term and Jan. 6, 2006 surrender (p.2), and the $238,559.87 restitution to J.P. Morgan Chase (p.5). Exhibits 2, 4, 5.

Doc33 Judgment 04cr633 189KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2. Amended Judgment, Doc. 35 (Jan. 4, 2006) — clerical (Rule 36) correction; restitution figure confirmed.

Doc35 Amended Judgment 04cr633 204KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

3. Consent to Proceed Before a Magistrate Judge on a Felony Plea, Doc. 29 (filed Nov. 29, 2004) — the “Joshua D. Young” signature and Oct. 29, 2004 filed stamp. Exhibit 3.

Doc29 Magistrate Consent 04cr633 53.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

4. Endorsed Order / defense counsel letter (Celedonio), Doc. 41 (filed Nov. 30, 2006) — the halfway-house dismissal, the guilty plea to the violation, the “musical endeavors” carve-out (p.1), and Judge Chin’s handwritten endorsement keeping the original three-year term in place (p.2). Exhibit 6.

Doc41 Sr Violation Order 04cr633 49.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

5. U.S. Probation memorandum, Doc. 43 (filed Oct. 17, 2008) — the Sept. 27, 2008 Suffolk County arrest, “Young has not reported the above arrest,” the back-injury/prescription attribution, and $1,427.00 paid to date (p.2). Exhibit 7.

Doc43 2008 Arrest Memo 04cr633 58.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

6. Request for Modifying the Conditions of Supervision (Prob. Form 12B), Doc. 45 (filed Feb. 17, 2009) — the Feb. 5, 2009 residence search: BB guns, a machete, “Point Blank” body armor, no firearm; the consented one-year extension and Form 49 signature (p.2). Exhibit 8.

Doc45 2009 Modification 04cr633 74.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

7. Modification approval, Doc. 46 (2009), and Extension petition, Doc. 47 (Feb. 2010) — the 30-day RRC placement, the Brooklyn RRC discharge after an auto accident, and the final six-month extension.

Doc46 2009 Modification Approval 04cr633 28.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Doc47 2010 Extension 04cr633 71.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

8. Palermo counsel letter, Doc. 32 (2005) — retained-counsel/adjournment record; identity/geography anchor (Smithtown firm).

Doc32 Palermo Letter 04cr633 46.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

9. Docket sheet, 1:04-cr-00633-DC — complaint (3/18/2004), arrest (4/19/2004), the “authorized release from custody in Penn” bail condition, the Aug. 2007 search-condition modification. Restricted (not public without an archives request): Doc. 1 (paper-era complaint) and Docs. 23–26 (incl. the felony Information).

Docketsheet 04cr633 Sdny Pulled 2026 07 20 476KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

10. Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator, Register No. 56209-054 — Joshua Young; not in BOP custody as of May 4, 2010 (screenshot captured 7/1/2026). SECONDARY: BOP Inmate Locator — search by register number.

STATUTES

- 18 U.S.C. § 1349 — Attempt and Conspiracy (the offense of conviction: Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud); 18 U.S.C. § 1344 — Bank Fraud (the object of the conspiracy, per the complaint).

- N.Y. Penal Law § 240.36 — Loitering in the First Degree; § 220.03 — Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (the 2008 Suffolk County misdemeanor charges; arrest and not-guilty plea only — no disposition in the federal record).

- Official text: U.S. Code, Title 18 · N.Y. Penal Law — navigate by section number.

DOCUMENTARY & PERIOD SOURCES (Tier 2)

11. Music-career period press, LIExtreme / “2 Fast 2 Real” (2003) — Motorcycle.com news items dated Feb. 11, 2003 and May 7, 2003 (Lindenhurst, NY; filmmaker Greg Filipkowski) documenting a Parrish Smith (EPMD) Hit Squad recording “and a live free style improv with Skript,” plus a Skript solo track. ARCHIVE: Wayback, news870 (2/11/2003) · Wayback, news1094 (5/7/2003).

12. Crittenden Automotive Library, “2Fast2Real For Hollywood” — 2003 Liextreme Inc. Long Island street-racing documentary index (context for source 11). ARCHIVE: Wayback 20260717225759.

13. 106 & Park Freestyle Friday battle footage (”Oun-P vs Skripkeeper,” FRICK HOUSE), dated June 9, 2006 — primary footage of the title changing hands (Skriptkeeper loses). https://web.archive.org/web/20260702221134/

ARCHIVE: Wayback 20260702221134 · archive.today. Local footage file preserved (yt-dlp, 1080p).

14. Subject platform captures (July 2026) — his own pages, cited for what he publishes about himself: https://web.archive.org/web/20260717225857/

- Patreon (Skript News Network) — “decodes and break downs from Cypher texts on boards.” Wayback 20260717225928. Exhibit 9.

- Spotify artist profile (ID 0BdPMEmv62ltMzHQE6nIuk) — the continuous catalog through 2025–26; the “two straight weeks” bio claim. Wayback 20260717225857.

- DocumentCloud search, “Skriptkeeper” — the “Look up any indictment” destination; zero results. Live-captured 7/2 and 7/17/2026. ARCHIVE: archive.today. Exhibit 1.

- Linktree (linktr.ee/skriptkeeper) — the “taken down at 30k” bio, platform icons, revenue/merch links. ARCHIVE: archive.today.

- Rumble channel, ReverbNation — followings, revenue handles, current catalog. ReverbNation: Wayback 20260718010638. Rumble: Wayback 20260718023636.

15. 2008 management sell-copy (H&A PR), “SKRIPT KEEPER,” hnaprnews.wordpress.com (May 2, 2008) — the period control text: Grave Diggaz [Poetic mentorship], Young Black Teenagers, the 2003 Parish (EPMD) “2 Fast, 2 Real” documentary, Violator/Sik City management; Jay-Z and Pharrell appear nowhere in the period copy (those names first appear in a 2023 interview). ARCHIVE: Wayback 20260721024437.

IMAGE CREDIT

- Subject photo (article header, small portrait): the subject’s own Spotify artist-profile image, captured 7/17/2026 (provenance archived; no public booking photo exists for the 2004 federal case). Header lead image: the certified Judgment (Doc. 33 at 1).

NAME-COLLISION NOTICE (mandatory)

The subject is not the Louisville, Kentucky “Joshua Young” of the Trey Zwicker case (acquitted 2013) and later Western District of Kentucky federal firearm convictions — a different person, roughly twenty years younger. No record of that man is cited here.

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This series does not seek comment from its subjects (standing editorial rule). Corrections against a certified document are published on the record.

D BOOMA SAN • ALT-MEDIA CRIME WATCH • ON THE RECORD